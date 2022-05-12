Residents voice opposition to policies during Biden's visit

Wednesday morning, as Kankakee County prepared for the arrival of President Joe Biden and his security detail, dozens of individuals gathered outside of the Kankakee County Fairgrounds in a peaceful protest to voice opposition to his visit.

Flags and signs decorated the area — many of which were in support of former President Donald Trump — as the group gathered in preparation of the motorcade arrival.

Holding a sign that read “It was cheaper to farm under Trump,” Elizabeth Lubben, Kankakee County coordinator for Republican gubernatorial campaign of Darren Bailey and a farmer’s wife, shared she was at the event to “show our support that Illinois does not want Biden.”

“We are Republican, we need to restore Illinois,” she said. “We can’t afford our groceries, we can’t afford our gas, and two years ago, we could.”

Fellow farmer Rodney Meyer, of Chebanse, agreed with the displeasure in the rise of prices.

“[Biden] just increased how much ethanol we’re going to use in our gas,” Meyer said. “We already have a shortage of corn and soybeans, so we’re going to use more of it in our gas? The policies don’t make any sense.”

Meyer said that while he doesn’t care for the current run of the country, he is hopeful that Biden is using a visit to a Kankakee farm as a time to learn about the work done by farmers.

While not professionally affiliated with farming, Oana Tyler, a hairstylist from Momence, said she was there to “show support of our famers.”

“I’m here to show support for the people that work for America and work in America,” she said. “I don’t mean the government, I mean real Americans like myself who have created jobs.”

Others, like Ryan Kohler, of Chebanse, were on site to support their political party. He wanted to “show support for the Republican cause.”

On the flip side, Kohler was still interested in witnessing an historical moment for the community.

“President Biden is our president, and I thought that was pretty cool to come out and see,” he said.

When asked if there was one message he could share with the president, Kohler said: “Thanks for coming, but you’re not really wanted here.”

Local committeeman for the Kankakee GOP, Scott Billadeau, was out to voice his displeasure of the Biden administration's support of sending billions in aide to Ukraine.

“Why isn’t he taking care of America first? Why send [money to Ukraine] when people here are starving?”

As time inched closer to Biden’s helicopter landing, the crowd continued to grow. Individuals and families wanting to witness the moment came to the fairgrounds right before the presidential motorcade drove past on the way to OC Farms.