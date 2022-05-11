Watseka man arrested on charges of aggravated battery to a child

Daily Journal staff report

WATSEKA — The Iroquois County State’s Attorney’s office has charged Allan R. Thompson, 64, of Watseka, with aggravated battery to a child, according to a news release from Watseka Police Department.

A week-long investigation involving Watseka police, the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services and the Iroquois County State’s Attorney’s office led to the Tuesday arrest of Thompson, according to police.

Watseka police were called to a residence after receiving a report of an injured 10-month-old child. They learned the male child had sustained substantial injuries and was transported to a hospital.

The child since has been discharged from the hospital, Iroquois County State’s Attorney James Devine said.

Thompson is the child’s step-grandfather. The child’s mother works full time, so her mother and Thompson watch the child, Devine said.

Thompson was transported to Iroquois County Jail, where he is being held in lieu of a $100,000 bond.

Thompson should appear in court today for formal reading of the charges. No further charges are expected to be filed, Devine said.

Aggravated battery to a child is a Class X felony with a prison sentence of six to 30 years.