Work continues on boat ramp repair near Beckman Harbor

KANKAKEE — Work is progressing on an anchor being constructed near one of the ramps located between Beckman Harbor and the Kankakee Valley Boat Club.

Executive Director Dayna Heitz gave board members an update during Monday’s committee of the whole meeting of the Kankakee Valley Park District.

Heitz said Kankakee Valley Construction Company should complete work on a second anchor this week due to improved weather. The cost is not to exceed $10,000 and the money came from the district’s capital funds.

There are two boat ramps with an anchor already on the downstream side.

KVCC is constructing an anchor on the upstream side west of Beckman Harbor.

“It should take a week, weather permitting,” Heitz explained.

KVPD personnel will need a few days to work on the ramps. They have already cleared debris from the area, Heitz said.

Heitz said it is possible the ramps, commonly referred to as jet-ski ramps, could be open this weekend.

At a recent board meeting, board member Dave Skelly said the ramps are long enough to handle boats, but the bottom of the ramps need to be cleaned off to allow better access.

The harbor’s north wall collapsed after heavy rains drenched Kankakee on Oct. 2. The harbor was closed shortly thereafter, and all boats were removed. The harbor is closed to the public.

In January, a preliminary estimate to rebuild the harbor came in at $3.2 million by Hoffman Estates-based Leopardo Companies, the construction company that rebuilt Splash Valley in 2020.

In March by a 3-2 vote, the board approved $50,000 for Piggush Engineering to complete a feasibility study on the harbor.

It is expected to take eight to 12 weeks to complete the study.

Heitz said Piggush will give the board an update at its regular meeting this month in June.