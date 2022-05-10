Police arrest man for stealing trailer

BOURBONNAIS — Steven D. Dean III, 30, Lynwood, was arrested by Bourbonnais police and charged with theft of a trailer Thursday.

The incident occurred at 2:48 a.m., according to reports.

Dean was stopped by Bradley police. Officers spotted a pickup truck with the trailer leaving a business in the 1800 block of Illinois Route 50 in Bourbonnais.

There were two passengers in the truck. They were both released.

The pickup was stopped nearing the Interstate 57 315 interchange in Bradley.

The front license plate on the pickup was covered in black tape and there was no back plate, according to reports.

The driver, Dean, stated he had a work order to pick up the trailer for a hauling job but could produce no paperwork confirming this story.

The owner of the business was contacted. After he arrived on scene, he identified the trailer as the one from his business, reports said.

A check of the business indicated no entrance was made into it.

A Kankakee County circuit judge set Dean’s bond at $25,000.