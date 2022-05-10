House fire in Kankakee causes $30,000 in damage

KANKAKEE — A fire overnight at a home in the 300 block of North Ninth Avenue in Kankakee caused $30,000 in damage.

Kankakee Fire Chief Bryan LaRoche said firefighters were dispatched at midnight. They were on scene for two hours.

The fire started on the exterior of the home and entered the home through a broken window, LaRoche said. Two residents were displaced by the fire.

The brother of one of the residents was awake at the time. He came out and found fire on the porch, LaRoche said.

He woke the other residents and everyone got out.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.