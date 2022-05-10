Herscher High Varsity Scholastic Bowl team places 2nd in nation

HERSCHER — The Herscher High School Varsity Scholastic Bowl team placed second in the public school division of the National Academic Quiz Tournaments Small School National Championship on April 24.

A total of 283 students competed in the tournament from 55 public schools and 54 private schools from nine states.

The second place spot marks an improvement from last year, when the team placed fifth in the same tournament.

The team is also the 2022 Illinois Masonic Bowl Class AA State Champion.

Being one of the smallest AA schools in the state has not stopped the HHS team from coming out on top.

In the last three years, the team has won three Illinois High School Association Regional Class AA titles, one IHSA Sectional Class AA title, one Masonic Bowl Sectional title, and three Illinois Central Conference titles.

Leading the team is Gavin Markoff, who was No. 4 individual player in the nation at the April 24 tournament. He placed No. 1 last year.

Markoff is also a member of the Illinois All State Scholastic Bowl Team.

Other players are Chloe Whalen (placed No. 98), Gunnar Tejes (placed No. 129), Brock Berg, Alex Joffe and Christian Mondane.

The team is coached by math teacher Jessie Rezba, who is assisted by Christopher Bachmann.