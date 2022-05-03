Jury convicts Coal City man of murder

JOLIET — A Will County jury convicted Jeremy Boshears on Monday of the murder of Katie Kearns. Boshears was also found guilty of concealing a homicide.

His attorney, Chuck Bretz, maintains that Kearns shot herself and, according to media reports, after the verdict was reached, Boshears said, “I didn’t kill her.”

Boshears is eligible for a sentence of 45 years to life in prison. The next hearing date is May 23, but a sentencing date has not yet been set.

The 36-year-old Coal City man was charged with shooting Kearns, 24, of Mokena, in the head at the Outlaws Motorcycle Club’s clubhouse in Joliet in the early hours of Nov. 13, 2017. Boshears was a member of the club.

The clubhouse is near Woody’s Bar, where Kearns worked as a bartender. Kearns and Boshears had been dating for two weeks, according to court records.

Kearns’ vehicle and body were found by investigators in a pole barn in Aroma Township on Nov. 16. She had been shot once in the head.

Kearns had been reported missing on Nov. 14 after last being seen early Monday at Woody’s Bar. She told people she was going to the Outlaws Motorcycle Club’s clubhouse after she got off her shift at 1:30 a.m.