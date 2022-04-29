Police: $200,000 of cocaine seized during search of house

KANKAKEE — Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group agents say they recovered approximately 2,000 grams of cocaine worth an estimated street value of $200,000 during a warrant search of a house in the 1100 block of East Maple Street in Kankakee on Wednesday.

Agents arrested Kim L. Franks, 49, and Kimyata S. Eason, 51, both of Kankakee, Kankakee County Assistant State’s Attorney Val Gunderson said.

More than $79,000 in cash and two firearms were also recovered, according to KAMEG.

Franks was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, armed violence, unlawful possession of cannabis (more than 5,000 grams) and felon in possession of a weapon with a prior conviction.

The unlawful possession of a controlled substance (more than 900 grams) with intent to deliver charge is a Super Class X Felony.

If convicted, the sentencing range is 15-60 years at 75%, Gunderson said.

Circuit Judge William Dickenson set Franks’ bond at $500,000.

Eason was arrested on a warrant. She was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) with intent to deliver.

Dickenson set her bond at $100,000.