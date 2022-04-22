Multi-jurisdictional effort nets multiple arrests

KANKAKEE — Police officers from multiple law enforcement agencies, including local, Kankakee County, state and federal entities, participated in Operation 420 Wednesday.

The operation’s objective was to apprehend individuals who have either failed to show up for their court dates or were otherwise wanted on outstanding warrants, while also enforcing traffic laws and searching for other criminal conduct, according to a Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department release.

The efforts resulted in 14 warrant arrests; one non-warrant drug-related arrest; three recovered firearms (including a ghost gun with no serial number, a drum-magazine, numerous rifle magazines and more than 250 rounds of ammunition); three impounded vehicles; three domestic-related offenses; two federal charges for weapons offenses, 10 written warnings, seven state citations and the seizure of quantities of cocaine, cannabis and heroin, according to the release.

Some of the 14 people arrested on a warrant have already posted bond and been released, while those who were unable to post bond were set to be in court Friday.

In some cases, individuals have been released on a Recognizance Bond (meaning they didn’t have to post any money for bond) multiple times and the court issues warrants on multiple missed court appearances, according to the sheriff’s department.

“Serving warrants tends to be one of the most dangerous jobs in law enforcement, and many of these warrants are for something as simple as the offender failing to appear in court,” Sheriff Mike Downey said in the release.

“It is an officer safety issue, as well as a public safety issue, when those who should be in jail are re-offending while out of jail.”

In addition to sheriff’s deputies, Operation 420 was made up of officers from the Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group, Illinois State Police, the Tri-County Auto Theft Task Force, the U.S. Marshals Service Greater Lakes Task Force, agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Kankakee Police Department, the Bradley Police Department, the Bourbonnais Police Department, the Manteno Police Department, the Momence Police Department, the St. Anne Police Department, and the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office.

“I am extremely appreciative for all of the agencies and each of the officers that participated in this successful, collaborative effort,” Downey said. “Anytime local resources are shared, our community benefits.”

To review a court case online, visit <a href="http://kankakeecountycircuitclerk.com" target="_blank">kankakeecountycircuitclerk.com</a>.

If a person discovers that a warrant has been issued for them, the sheriff’s department says they should appear in court and advise the court.