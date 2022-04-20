Delay likely for HVAC upgrades in Bradley elementary schools

BRADLEY — Bradley Elementary School District 61 might have to complete its HVAC upgrades later than expected due to the number of districts looking to do the same kind of project at the same time.

Superintendent Scott Goselin updated the Bradley School Board on the status of planned projects during Thursday’s meeting in the District 61 administration building.

In December, the board approved $1,581,200 worth of HVAC and electrical upgrades from Precision Piping Inc.

The work is set to include electrical upgrades at Bradley West and Central; HVAC for Bradley East and West cafeterias and the Bradley Central main gym; and a boiler and air handling unit at Bradley Central.

Goselin said the rooftop air units for Bradley East and West were originally scheduled to be arriving at the start of summer, but he now expects they might not arrive until late August.

“We are not the only district that has that issue,” he said.

Because HVAC and air quality improvement projects are approved uses of federal COVID-19 relief [ESSER] money, many other districts were looking to do HVAC projects this summer as well, Goselin noted.

For instance, Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School and Bourbonnais Elementary districts have also earmarked ESSER money for HVAC upgrades.

He said that the district would hold a pre-construction meeting every month to check the status of the timeline for completing the work. They will also have to discuss whether work can be completed while students are in school.

While the inside electrical work can probably get done sooner rather than later, the HVAC work will likely be delayed.

“We tried to go out for bids early and tried to get everything out there,” Goselin said.

The project was slated to begin around the first Monday in June. Now, getting started that soon is an unlikely prospect.

“We will continue doing everything during the summer that the contractors can get done, but the rooftop units we are hoping that’s even [arriving] in August,” he said. “Some may be even more delayed than that.”

PLAYGROUND UPDATE

Another project in the works is replacing the wood chip playground surfacing at Bradley East and West with poured rubber surfacing.

The board approved the district seeking bids for this project on its consent agenda during Thursday’s meeting.

“I think it’s going to be a cost saver in future years because we won’t have to replace the mulch,” Goselin said. “It’s a softer padding as well, so it’s a good thing for our district.”

He said the district also wants to continue to update its playground equipment and would look to get the new surfaces down as soon as possible.