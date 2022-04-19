Longtime agriculture literacy coordinator retires, replacement sought

KANKAKEE — Kankakee County Agriculture Literacy Coordinator Lisa Habeeb is set to retire at the end of this school year, ending 18 years of educating area youth on the importance of agriculture, and her replacement is being sought.

The Kankakee County Farm Bureau is accepting applications until Friday to fill the part-time position at the Farm Bureau office in Kankakee.

Interested applicants should submit their resume and references or inquiries to kankfb@sbcglobal.net. Knowledge of agriculture is important, and a background in education is helpful, the job posting specifies.

Habeeb oversees the bureau’s Agriculture in the Classroom program and has been a mainstay in agricultural education in Kankakee County for nearly two decades.

“It is bittersweet to be leaving a job that I have loved for 18 years,” Habeeb said in a news release announcing her retirement. “I have so enjoyed working with Chad [Miller, bureau director], the staff, and board of directors at the Kankakee County Farm Bureau.”

Through Agriculture in Classroom, which concentrates on the fourth grade level, Habeeb typically makes over 50 classroom presentations on various agricultural topics each month of the school year.

Every public and private school in the county which has a fourth grade classroom is invited to participate in her lessons on agriculture.

In her nearly 20 years of involvement in education, Habeeb has reached around 20,000 fourth grade students.

Habeeb recalled the relationships she has formed with many educators and noted that she is proud of the caliber of teachers in the area.

“It is so essential that our children understand how important agriculture is in almost every aspect of our life and the hard work that puts every meal on our table, the clothes on our back, the furniture we sit on, and so much more,” Habeeb said in the news release.

The goals of the Agriculture in the Classroom program are to help students better appreciate the importance of agriculture and to understand where their food comes from.

The program highlights conservation efforts and the care that farmers give their land and animals.

The objective is for students to grow up to be better consumers with a greater understanding of modern agriculture and the food industry and possibly have increased motivation to participate in the agriculture industry in the future.

Chad Miller, Kankakee County Farm Bureau manager, said in the release that Habeeb was great at coordinating countless volunteers including many area FFA members who assisted in hosting the annual Kids Day at the Farm program.

“Lisa has certainly made an impact on many, many individuals and played a key role in accomplishing the goals of our Agriculture in the Classroom program,” Miller said in the release.

Habeeb also acknowledged the community’s strong support for keeping agriculture education a priority.

“I have enjoyed the students and their excitement to see me,” Habeeb said in the release. “I will miss most walking into a classroom and hearing the kids say, ‘Mrs. Habeeb is here!’ accompanied by their hugs.”