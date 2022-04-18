IDPH warns COVID-19 cases are slowly rising in many areas

SPRINGFIELD — COVID-19 is not a thing of the past — at least not yet.

With COVID-19 case rates slowly rising in many areas of the state and country, the Illinois Department of Public Health issued a warning Thursday that members of the public should pay attention to local COVID rates and stay up-to-date on vaccinations.

“While hospitalizations and deaths tied to COVID-19 remain stable at this time, we are seeing a slow increase in cases in many areas of the State,” said acting IDPH Director Amaal Tokars.

“This is a reminder that we all need to remain vigilant and remain up to date on our vaccination status. This is especially important for those who are at higher risk for serious outcome,” Tokars said.

The northeast portion of the United States is experiencing high levels of COVID community transmission of BA.2, the dominant version of omicron that scientists say is 30% more contagious than the original omicron.

Experts predict this wave will extend across the U.S. and increase hospitalizations, though not to the extent of previous surges.

Kankakee County is still considered to have a “low” community level of COVID, with IDPH reporting a daily seven-day average case rate of 6.9 cases per 100,000 people and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reporting 48 new cases total in the past week.

New hospital admissions of confirmed COVID-19 per 100,000 in the last week are at 2.9, according to the CDC, and positivity is at 2.2%

Illinois has replenished its stockpile of tests with more than 1.5 million rapid tests on hand and half a million more on the way, according to IPDH.

Hospitals, schools and long-term care facilities are urged by IDPH to increase their current testing capacity.

IDPH reported the state is also helping pharmacies and healthcare providers increase their inventories of various FDA-authorized treatments.

A second booster dose was recently authorized by the CDC and FDA for adults over 50 years of age and people who are immunocompromised over 12 years old, all of whom are at least four months past their first booster dose.

The Kankakee County Health Department offers COVID vaccine clinics on Tuesdays and Thursdays. For more vaccine providers, visit <a href="http://vaccines.gov" target="_blank">vaccines.gov</a>.

Outside of vaccinations, state health officials recommend wearing a mask in indoor public spaces, avoiding large gatherings and sticking to well-ventilated areas in areas with rising cases.

If you feel flu-like symptoms, IDPH recommends self-isolating and obtaining a test as quickly as possible.