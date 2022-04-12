BBCHS Board revisits options for building renovations

BRADLEY — Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School officials are revisiting options for renovating or rebuilding the high school.

Architectural firm BLDD Architects presented a set of options and associated costs Monday during the District 307 School Board meeting in the BBCHS library.

The board reviewed these options in early March 2020 and discussed placing a referendum on the ballot to secure funding; however, the topic took a backseat when the pandemic hit later that month.

Superintendent Matt Vosberg said the district is now at the stage of getting the message out to the community about its vision for fixing long-term building issues.

A survey gauging support for a referendum was mailed to residents earlier this year, and the district plans to do a phone survey as well to reach more people for community input, he said.

Vosberg noted that some construction costs have increased over the past two years due to inflation. But the district has also been able to check a major expense off its list, with HVAC improvements slated to start this summer using federal COVID-19 aid (ESSER funds).

When presented in March 2020, options for upgrading the current building ranged from an estimated $20 million up to $60 million, or $134 million to completely rebuild the school.

According to the figures BLDD presented Monday, the updated cost estimates for building upgrades ranged from $12 million up to $73.9 million, or $160 million for a new building.

“They range from just making additional repair work, which is our starting point, all the way through what would it take to replace this facility,” said Todd Cyrulik, principal at BLDD. “We know [a brand new facility] is not something that has been discussed much. We don’t think it really has a future, but it’s something we always really want to have open to the spectrum so each community can talk through what the options are.”

Cyrulik said the new estimates reflect that BBCHS has invested in about $8 million worth of improvements since its previous assessment, mainly on HVAC and electrical work, as well as adjustments in construction costs.

The “status quo” option, which would focus on upgrading current systems, would cost $12 million.

Other options feature upgrades and additions to the school in varying degrees, with options at $27.2 million, $36 million, $45 million, $49.9 million or $73.9 million. A totally new school would cost an estimated $160 million.

The firm also reported how the building scored in various facets of “functional adequacy.”

The building scored highest in safety and security and lowest in the areas of educational adequacy (building design organized to support students) and educational environment (building design that encourages students to engage with programs).

Cyrulik said that while the building is in good shape for its age because it has been taken care of over the years, it lacks modern features, such as specialized labs and student-led spaces.

“We have a lot of rooms dedicated to teaching. That’s great,” he said. “We also have a lot of gym space, which is great. We don’t have much in between.”

Other issues surround the flow of students during the school day.

For example, a staircase is commonly congested because it was designed to move 250 to 350 students through in a day, but now nearly all 2,000 students go through it every hour.

“A really clear objective we’ve pulled away from that is to develop a future-focused design solution with the best educational environment and be financially efficient,” said Damien Schlitt, BLDD senior associate. “We couldn't just replace the building in whole. We didn't want to demo major wings just to rebuild them in place. So it was really about thinking of an organization of the campus as opposed to replacement or just adding on space for the sake of adding.”

Schlitt said the two main goals identified by the building task force were to get everyone under one roof by eliminating the 12 mobile classrooms and to address dining constraints so lunch is no longer the defining scheduling metric for the school day.

The other two goals were to spread student services throughout the building and to create environments meant to enhance student programs.

Cyrulik noted that students often leave the building during the day to take a shortcut to another class.

A feature of the renovations would be for a main artery to connect areas of the building and eliminate this need.

“Something we don’t see very often in our work is the amount of exiting the building during the day,” Cyrulik said. “Whether it’s to go over to the portables, or whether it is, you literally don’t want to go through the building because you’ll never make it, so you go ahead and cut through the parking lot.”

Schlitt said that as a whole, the building has disorganization due to different areas of the school being so far spread out; he noted that students travel as far as a quarter of a mile to get from home economics to the auditorium.

“We’re really just trying to rethink how can we shuffle some pieces,” he said. “Again, not just blowing up the building, but reorganizing, shifting some of those pieces for a little bit of efficiency throughout the day, and let the programs work together as well.”