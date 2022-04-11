Second COVID-19 booster dose available in Iroquois County

WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Public Health Department now has COVID-19 vaccine second booster doses available to eligible recipients. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its recommendations, allowing adults 50 years of age or older and certain immunocompromised individuals to receive an additional booster dose.

The CDC states, “Boosters are safe, and people over the age of 50 can now get an additional booster four months after their prior dose to increase their protection further. This is especially important for those 65 and older and those 50 and older with underlying medical conditions that increase their risk for severe disease from COVID-19 as they are the most likely to benefit from receiving an additional booster dose at this time.”

ICPHD has boosters available for eligible individuals by appointment from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. The department’s office is located at 1001 E. Grant St., Watseka.

To schedule an appointment, call 815-432-2483. At this time, there is no cost for the COVID-19 vaccine. Pregnant/breastfeeding individuals will need to bring written documentation from their physician to receive the vaccine.