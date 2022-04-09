Deaths begin to outpace births in Kankakee County, area

Kankakee County’s population in recent years is declining, not only because people are leaving, but because of natural decrease — when more deaths than births occur in a population over a period of time.

“I know they expected the pandemic to be a baby boom, but it was actually quite the opposite,” said Barbara Schuch, director of nursing for women and newborn services at Riverside.

According to a <a href="https://www.census.gov/data/tables/time-series/demo/popest/2020s-counties-total.html" target="_blank">new annual estimate</a> of resident population change from the U.S. Census Bureau, <a href="https://www.census.gov/newsroom/press-releases/2022/population-estimates-counties-decrease.html" target="_blank">over 73%</a> (2,297) of U.S. counties experienced natural decrease from July 2020 to July 2021, up from 45.5% in 2019 and 55.5% in 2020. About 85% of Illinois counties are in the same boat.

Source: <a href="https://www.census.gov/data/tables/time-series/demo/popest/2020s-counties-total.html" target="_blank">U.S. Census Bureau, Population Division</a>

<table style="width: 373px;" border="0" cellspacing="0" cellpadding="0"><colgroup><col width="181" /><col span="3" width="64" /></colgroup><tbody><tr><td width="181" height="19"> </td><td class="xl71" rowspan="2" width="64"><strong>Natural Change</strong></td><td class="xl69" colspan="2" width="128"> </td></tr><tr><td class="xl70" height="19"><strong>Geographic Area</strong></td><td class="xl69" width="64"><strong>Births</strong></td><td class="xl69" width="64"><strong>Deaths</strong></td></tr><tr><td class="xl63" height="19">Illinois</td><td class="xl64">2,778</td><td class="xl64">133,097</td><td class="xl64">130,319</td></tr><tr><td class="xl65" height="19"><span class="font5">Kankakee County, Illinois</span></td><td class="xl66">-159</td><td class="xl66">1,207</td><td class="xl66">1,366</td></tr><tr><td class="xl65" height="19"><span class="font5">Ford County, Illinois</span></td><td class="xl66">-68</td><td class="xl66">125</td><td class="xl66">193</td></tr><tr><td class="xl67" height="19"><span class="font0">Grundy County, Illinois</span></td><td class="xl68">58</td><td class="xl68">568</td><td class="xl68">510</td></tr><tr><td class="xl65" height="19"><span class="font5">Iroquois County, Illinois</span></td><td class="xl66">-110</td><td class="xl66">308</td><td class="xl66">418</td></tr><tr><td class="xl65" height="19"><span class="font5">Livingston County, Illinois</span></td><td class="xl66">-125</td><td class="xl66">385</td><td class="xl66">510</td></tr><tr><td class="xl67" height="19"><span class="font0">Will County, Illinois</span></td><td class="xl68">951</td><td class="xl68">6,866</td><td class="xl68">5,915</td></tr></tbody></table>

At the local level, four of six area counties — Kankakee, Ford, Iroquois and Livingston counties — are estimated to have more deaths than births in this new estimate of 2020-21 changes.

Will and Grundy counties are thought to have more births, or a natural increase of 951 and 58, respectively.

Kankakee County is estimated to have 1,207 births and 1,366 deaths during this same period, a net loss of 159 people. That is more than double the decrease of 75 people seen in Kankakee County’s natural population from July 2019 to July 2020, according to <a href="https://www.census.gov/programs-surveys/popest/technical-documentation/research/evaluation-estimates/2020-evaluation-estimates/2010s-counties-total.html" target="_blank">Vintage 2020 estimates</a>.

“I would say that COVID has certainly not helped, that sped up the dying process for a lot of people,” said Chief Deputy Coroner Eric Cavender. “Homicide doubling from one year to the next has an impact. Overdoses are a huge issue.”

There appears to be a gradual trend of deaths slowly increasing and births slowly decreasing, which can be motivated by many variables — socioeconomic and health indicators, demographics, migration and COVID-19.

<strong>Births</strong>

Dr. Roger Taylor of Westwood Obstetrics and Gynecology said that quality of life, certainty and general satisfaction factor into when people decide to have kids.

“I think people want to have a sense that they’re bringing [children] into a stable world,” Taylor said.

Schuch, of Riverside, added that everything from school loans to the availability of childcare can be considered by young families, as well as the economy and housing industry.

“I know that young families are waiting to establish their careers, you know, they’re waiting to get a house or waiting to be more financially stable before they start having children,” she said.

Schuch and LaTivia Carr, vice president and chief nursing officer at Riverside, estimated that Riverside’s Family Birthing Center delivers around 1,000 newborns a year. There has been a 4% decrease in healthcare organizations’ patients nationwide and they think Riverside would be similar to that.

A study would be needed to assess exactly why the birth rate is declining in Kankakee County, Taylor said, but shifting age groups may play a role.

The youth (under 18) and elderly (over 65) population categories make up nearly 40 percent of the county’s population, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 <a href="https://www.census.gov/programs-surveys/acs/data.html" target="_blank">American Community Survey</a> five-year estimates, also released this spring.

“You could be looking at a range, at least from the older and very young perspective, that neither one of those are going to necessarily be increasing your birth rate,” said John Bevis, Kankakee County Health Department administrator.

Bevis said that though the health department does not keep track of local births, it offers many services and programs for expecting parents and young families.

“Over the past few years, we have seen a decline in some of the numbers of individuals who are utilizing the WIC [Women, Infants, and Children] program and possibly the individuals that we can enroll in our family case management program,” Bevis said.

This could be because less people are informed of or want their services, he said, or more are interested in other programs like the Link card, not just population changes. Still, it could impact the depth of services available at the health department if participation continues to decrease.

<strong>Deaths</strong>

Like births, many factors play into the local death rate, including overdoses, suicides, homicides and COVID-19, according to Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner.

Cavender said fatal motor vehicle crashes were up in 2021, “which would make sense because in 2020, most people were home.”

Death statistics can be viewed at <a href="http://kankakeecountycoroner.org/statistics-1" target="_blank">bit.ly/CoronerStats</a>.

COVID-19 presented a new variable in the equation for the past two years.

Connie Lemon, executive director of Uplifted Care in Bradley, which provides hospice and palliative care in all six counties in the region as well as bereavement services, said that about 18 percent of all Uplifted Care patient deaths in 2021 were from COVID.

“Some of those patients were already patients we had on service and developed COVID,” Lemon said. “And some were patients that were actively dying from their COVID, so we were called to come and take care of them.”

According to the Kankakee County Health Department, there have been 28,773 total cases of COVID-19 and 365 deaths as of April 1, with about 240 before July 2021.

“We had probably about a 10 percent increase in deaths in ‘20 and ‘21 compared to 2019, which can directly be related back to COVID,” Lemon said.

Outside of the actual death rate, she noticed a change in how people were dying — in isolation. Because of COVID restrictions, many families and friends were not able to see their loved one before passing or hold traditional gatherings to honor them after passing.

“We see the difference of the people that are coming in for grief support,” Lemon said. “It’s more intense, the grief.”

Another element to weigh is that more people from outside Kankakee County, in Indiana and surrounding counties, are coming to the county’s hospital trauma centers and dying here, according to Gessner and Cavender.

<strong>Outlook</strong>

There is hope that the natural population rate could rebound at least partially with pandemic and economic recovery.

“I think that COVID is here to stay for a while,” Bevis said.

It will likely continue to exist as a public health factor and cause of death, much like the flu, he said, but at a lesser rate because of greater immunity.

“In 2021, the percentage of our patients who got COVID and died of it was 88 percent,” Lemon said. “And so far, since January, the patients we’ve had that have had COVID, only 48 percent have died of it.”

In the 2022 fiscal year, which began in December, the coroner’s office has received 593 calls and is averaging 4.59 calls a day, according to Cavender. That would put the year’s death notifications total on track to be 1,677, the highest yet. However, the number of COVID deaths have dropped since December and January.

“You would think that the number would drop and not be as high as it was the last two years, but you don’t know what’s going to happen with overdoses,” Cavender said of the death rate, noting that suicides have already been on the rise in 2022 and homicides tend to rise in the summer.

Dr. Taylor said he expects there will be some resurgence in the natural population numbers, but they probably will not return to pre-COVID or earlier levels.

If there is an increase in births, Carr said Riverside is ready for it.

“We’re rightly positioned to be able to handle or accept that growth, so we are just waiting to see what our community responds to,” Carr said. “We also know that here in Kankakee County, there are a lot of great things that are happening to make Kankakee a place of choice for people to move to and want to raise a family.”

<p dir="ltr">Because the official census is only conducted every 10 years, data for the interim years comes from population estimates. For this, the Census Bureau uses previous statistics like the decennial census as a base for population size and then adds births, subtracts deaths and factors in international and domestic migration. Because some official data is on a time lag, the bureau uses a <a href="https://www.census.gov/newsroom/blogs/random-samplings/2021/12/population-estimates-start-of-the-decade.html" target="_blank">methodology</a> to estimate the differences and performs updates as new information is released.

<p dir="ltr"><strong>Pre-COVID population changes </strong>

<p dir="ltr">Kankakee County’s overall population decreased from 113,449 in 2010 to 107,502 in 2020, a reduction of 5.2 percent, according to the 2020 Census, which some officials suspect could be an undercount. The <a href="https://www.census.gov/programs-surveys/popest/technical-documentation/research/evaluation-estimates/2020-evaluation-estimates/2010s-counties-total.html" target="_blank">annual population estimates</a> from mid-2011 to mid-2019 showed the county had natural increases, or more births than deaths, that were consistently becoming smaller. Year-end vital statistics tallies reported by County Clerk Dan Hendrickson reflect a switch from natural increase to decrease from 2019 to 2020.

<p dir="ltr"><span>Source: U.S. Census Bureau, Population Division</span>