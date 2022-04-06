Man arrested on predatory sexual assault charges

MOMENCE — Kankakee County Sheriff’s Police arrested Jessie R. Kaack, 45, of rural Momence, on multiple sex- related offenses Tuesday.

According to a sheriff’s department release, Kaack is charged with predatory criminal sexual assault/victim is under the age of 13, possession of child pornography/possession of photo/victim is under the age of 13, distributing harmful material to a minor and grooming.

Kaack’s arrest came as a result of an in-depth investigation over several weeks, the release said.

“I applaud the efforts of our investigators on this particular case,” Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey said in the release.

“These horrific crimes are tragic for all of those involved. I am thankful the investigation led to a relatively quick apprehension of this dangerous individual.”

Kaack was transported to the Jerome Combs Detention Center, where he will stay until his initial appearance before a Kankakee County judge.