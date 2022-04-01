KAMEG makes 2 arrests

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — Two men were arrested on drug charges by Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group agents Thursday.

John Brent Jr., 51, of Kankakee, was charged with three counts of delivery of a controlled substance by the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s office. He had an active warrant out of Iroquois County for failure to appear in court on charges of driving while his license was suspended.

Willie R. Braxton, 84, of Kankakee, was charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance.

A Kankakee County judge set Brent’s bond at $100,000 and released Braxton on a $200,000 recognizance bond and ordered him to be under house arrest.

The arrests were the result of an investigation earlier this year.