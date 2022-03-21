Minimal COVID cases continue in Kankakee County

KANKAKEE — COVID-19 cases and positivity rate in Kankakee County continue to remain low, along with much of the state and country.

Things are “quiet and well,” according to Kankakee County Health Department Administrator John Bevis.

“I think our positivity rate is around 1 [percent],” Bevis said. “We’re seeing approximately, I don’t know, five to 10 cases a day, which might not be out of the norm of many other types of illnesses that we would tend to see.”

With the current low transmission levels, the State of Illinois and the Illinois Department of Public Health are eliminating their mobile COVID testing and vaccination units, which Bevis said are no longer cost-effective with the low demand and support already available at the community level.

However, the Kankakee County Health Department is set to continue providing contact tracing and vaccination clinics on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

“From the standpoint of supplies and funding, our grants for contact tracing will continue through the year,” Bevis said. “Our grants and funding for vaccinations are going to continue.”

Cases have been on the rise in some countries in Europe in the last few weeks, which could translate into a rise in cases in the U.S.

“In the past, we were always staring down at what was already coming at us again in the future,” Bevis said, describing how new COVID variants have risen to dominance in other parts of the world while the U.S. was still dealing with earlier waves.

“On the backside of omicron, there’s not really anything, except recently there’s talk of this, I think it’s called BA.2, it might be a variant of the omicron.” he said. “There’s not much known about it. However, it seems to be similar to omicron in that it’s more transmissible, but maybe less lethal.”

Bevis said we should be prepared if another surge arrives, due in part to the knowledge and scientific and technological advancement that has been gained in the past two years of handling the virus.

“So if there is another variant, we’ve got a lot of supplies within the community or a lot of supplies that are going to be available,” Bevis said. “If it’s a COVID-type variant surge, we should be prepared for it. We’ve got the plans in place.”

New COVID vaccinations in Kankakee County are further slowing down. The county is 50.6 percent fully vaccinated, according to IDPH, up about a half percent since the end of February.

Bevis is unsure if the health department, which was going through 900 to 1,000 vaccine doses a few months ago, has used 100 doses yet in March. For now, the department is waiting for news about possible authorization of a pediatric dose for under 5-year-olds in the coming weeks.

The drop in the virus’ activity has provided a break for health workers, Bevis said.

“It has been good for my staff, some of them have been able to start to take much-needed time off,” Bevis said. “They’ve not really been able to do so for the past two years.”

