Update: 2 arrested following carjacking in Bourbonnais

BOURBONNAIS — Two men were arrested Thursday following a carjacking and car chase with police that ended in a crash in Kankakee.

Ladonta A. Tucker, 29, of Sun River Terrace, and Anycco M. Rivers 24, of Kankakee, were in court Friday afternoon for their bond hearings.

Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw Elliott agreed with Kankakee County State's Attorney Jim Rowe's bond recommendation of $4 million for each man.

Elliott said both men were an extreme danger to the community.

Among the three weapons recovered by police was a SWD M-11/9mm with an extended clip that held 33 shells in the clip and one in the chamber. The other weapons were a Glock 37 .45 caliber and Taurus PT.40 caliber.

Tucker is charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking, aggravated unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and resisting a peace officer.

Rivers is charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, unlawful possession of a weapon by a street gang member and resisting a peace officer.

Rivers was also charged on a Kankakee County warrant for a shooting that occurred at Northfield Square mall on April 4, 2021.

Bourbonnais police said in a release at approximately 3:27 p.m., Thursday, officers from multiple local agencies went to the 800 block of Gettysburg Drive, for a report of shots fired and armed carjacking.

When officers arrived on scene, they met with the 27-year-old male victim from Indiana. Rowe said the victim was sitting in his car near an apartment building waiting to pickup someone, when two black males, one wearing a ski mask and holding two handguns, approached him and demanded he get out of his vehicle while at gunpoint.

Tucker and Rivers fled in the stolen vehicle, a black BMW, while shooting several rounds out of the BMW in the direction of the victim. Rowe said at least 10 shell casings were recovered in the street.

Two other witnesses standing on the street took cover when they heard the gunshots but were not struck by the bullets. A 71-year-old female suffered a minor head injury when she fell to the ground while taking cover. She was treated and released by the Bourbonnais Fire Protection District at the scene.

One vehicle on the street was struck by a bullet but no other people were injured or struck by gun fire.

According to a Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department release, multiple 911 callers described the vehicle as it fled at a high rate of speed.

The stolen vehicle was located driving southbound on U.S. Route 45/52. Sheriff’s deputies, along with officers from multiple other police agencies, were attempting to stop the vehicle when the stolen vehicle crashed into a Sheriff’s squad car on South Schuyler Avenue just south of River Road.

Tucker and Rivers fled on foot from the crash scene but were quickly apprehended by sheriff’s deputies.

Both Tucker and Rivers were transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. After being released, they were taken to Jerome Combs Detention Center.

Two sheriff’s deputies that were involved in the crash were transported and treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries. They have both since been released, according to the sheriff’s release.

“It is extremely disheartening to witness a growing trend in our communities where felons with lengthy criminal histories continue to rein terror on our neighborhoods with limited accountability,” said Sheriff Mike Downey.

“I am grateful that the injuries sustained by our deputies were not more serious. I also sincerely thank all of the police agencies involved for all of their efforts in bringing these two dangerous individuals to justice.”

Bourbonnais Deputy Police Chief Dave Anderson was also thankful for the aid from other agencies.

“We want to thank our surrounding police agencies for assisting the Bourbonnais Police Department in apprehending these two suspects and keeping our communities safe,” he said.