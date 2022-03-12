Riverside reflects on two years of COVID and 'light at the end of the tunnel'

KANKAKEE — Like the contrast of snow flurries floating across the sunshine-filled sky, Riverside Healthcare employees conveyed a mix of sadness, exhaustion and hope Friday morning as they marked two years since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic.

Staff members gathered on Riverside Medical Center’s walking bridge over the Kankakee River to honor those who died at Riverside facilities from COVID, recognize the heroism of staff and gain closure as COVID begins to fade.

“Two-hundred-eight souls were lost in the past two years to COVID. The most recent was just this past Monday,” said Phil Kambic, Riverside Healthcare’s president and CEO.

Attendees lined up along the north side of the walking bridge and dropped 208 white carnations into the Kankakee River at once, then watched them drift away.

In Kankakee County, there have been 28,635 COVID cases and 359 COVID deaths in total, the Kankakee County Health Department reported Monday.

However, zero Riverside Medical Center patients had COVID-19 on Friday for the first time since the pandemic began, according to Riverside spokesman Carl Maronich.

Timothy Nelson, a spokesman for AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital Kankakee, said that hospital was treating two COVID patients on Friday.

The county’s COVID test positivity has dropped to about 2 percent from more than 20 percent in January, and there have been 68 new cases in the past week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s metrics.

“COVID is on the decline for now, and we see the proverbial light at the end of the tunnel,” Kambic said. “It doesn’t mean it’s over. We’re all hopeful it’s going into its endemic phase. It won’t go away and we know that, but we’re much better prepared for what comes next.”

The ceremony opened and closed with prayers from the Rev. Marsha Collins, director of pastoral care at Riverside Medical Center. She prayed staff and community members could find release from the pain and exhaustion of the past two years and move forward to embrace life while remembering those lost.

“We pray extra for each person here today who is grieving the death of a friend, a loved one, may they continue to remember the whole beauty of the individual they grieve,” Collins said.

Kambic recognized all of the hospital staff, starting with direct patient caregivers and the team at Miller Rehabilitation Center, Riverside’s long-term care facility that bore much of the early brunt of COVID-19. He also thanked the support and ancillary staff for their efforts.

“Everyone stepped up as part of Riverside to take care of our community to meet our mission,” Kambic said.

Riverside also will light up the hospital and Orthopedic and Spine Center in Bourbonnais in the color of violet, the color of hope and closure, according to Kambic.

“We need to remember the lessons that a worldwide pandemic taught us,” he said. “We worked together as a team, our community came together, our community supported us. We need to keep that in mind as we move forward and we need to stay vigilant against another surge, but we need to be optimistic about our future.”