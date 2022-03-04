Masks optional, testing continues for KCC, ONU

Daily Journal staff report

Both higher education institutions in Kankakee County are no longer requiring face masks in correlation with the end of Illinois’ mask mandate, but their COVID-19 testing requirements continue.

Masks are optional for students and employees at Olivet Nazarene University, whether they are vaccinated or unvaccinated, in all public spaces on campus, according to ONU’s website.

Though masks are no longer required, weekly COVID-19 testing remains in place for students, faculty and staff if not fully vaccinated, according to the website.

Kankakee Community College also has dropped its masking requirements for all indoor and outdoor college spaces.

A KCC press release notes that face coverings are now optional, and that “some people might find that continuing to wear a mask is the best option for them.”

Meanwhile, the college’s vaccination policy and certification requirements are unchanged, meaning unvaccinated students and employees must submit to weekly testing, and all visitors to campus must complete a daily health certification form.