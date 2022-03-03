Local student awarded full-ride scholarship for caddying

Caitlyn Novak, a senior at Bishop McNamara High School, has been selected for the Western Golf Association’s Chick Evans Scholarship and will receive a full ride when she starts college in the fall.

The scholarship, which is awarded to student caddies, covers four years of college tuition and housing, with an estimated value of $120,000 over four years.

The four selection criteria are having a strong caddie record, excellent academics, demonstrated financial need, and outstanding character.

The scholarship program was founded by famed Chicago amateur golfer Charles “Chick” Evans Jr. in 1930, with more than 11,500 caddies having graduated as Evans Scholars since the program began, according to a news release.

Currently, a record 1,070 caddies are enrolled at 21 universities across the country as Evans Scholars.

When the 2020-2021 selection meeting process is completed this spring, an estimated 315 caddies are expected to be awarded the Evans Scholarship.

Novak, of Peotone, has been caddying at the Briar Ridge Country Club in Schererville, Indiana, since she was in seventh grade. She was one of 17 student caddies out of Indiana to receive this year’s scholarship.

Novak’s father is a golf pro and oversees the caddy program at the country club, and her older brother, currently attending Purdue University, was awarded the Evans Scholarship as well in 2020.

Novak plans to attend the University of Illinois, though she is also considering Purdue University or the University of Wisconsin in Madison.

She is part of her high school’s National Honor Society and Gold Honor Roll and was recently named an Illinois State Scholar.

Though she is a seasoned caddie, Novak is not a golfer; her sport of choice is competitive dancing. She has been part of a dance studio since age 7.

Novak said she started to caddy simply because she wanted a summer job, and caddying was pretty much the only job available at age 13.

When she learned that dedicated caddies could earn a full ride scholarship, it was an incentive to see how far caddying could take her.

As caddying is typically a male-dominated profession, Novak was the only female caddy at her country club for four years. More girls started to trickle in a few years ago, and now she is one of three.

Country club members can seem intimidating to newer caddies, which may account for the lower number of girls willing to stick it out, she said.

“A lot of girls would come and try it and they would give up after one round, just because it’s really scary and intimidating at times,” she said. “For me, I got to know all the members. I was really scared at first, but I got to know them all, and it got easier and easier for me.”