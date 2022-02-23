Kankakee School Board questions weeding of Black history books

<p dir="ltr">KANKAKEE — The weeding of school library books, including some unused Black history books, was a topic of contention at last week’s Kankakee School Board meeting.

<p dir="ltr">Board members said they were informed of a cart of books being removed from the library at Steuben Elementary which included about seven or eight books pertaining to Black history.

<p dir="ltr">While some books were being removed because they were old and worn, the Black history books did not seem to have been circulated at all, board members said.

<p dir="ltr">“A lot of books were old and needed to be replaced, but when you got to the African American books that were on the cart, 99 percent of them didn’t even have a crease in the cover, which means they were never even opened,” Board Vice President Darrell Williams said.

<p dir="ltr">Williams said that he visited two schools and asked what was being taught for Black History Month. He was told there were lessons about Martin Luther King Jr.

<p dir="ltr">“So, you are only going to teach about one person out of seven or eight books? I’m sitting here going, it’s about quantity and quality,” he said. “You only have a certain amount of books, and they are about important people in my mind.”

<p dir="ltr">Board member Mary Archie, chair of the curriculum committee, said she would be making sure the Black history books are either returned to the shelves or replaced.

<p dir="ltr">“These children need to know there are more things in Black history besides Martin Luther King and Rosa Parks,” she said.

<p dir="ltr">Archie also said that care should be taken to ensure books are given to other schools, daycares or organizations in the area rather than thrown away.

The books on the cart were intended to be given away, according to the district.

<p dir="ltr">“We don’t throw away books,” she said. “We don’t throw them away. They are precious. Any race’s book, don’t throw them away. Contact somebody.”

<p dir="ltr">Board President Barbara Wells said that the board is directing the administration to take an inventory of books pertaining to the histories of all ethnic groups in all district libraries.

<p dir="ltr">The board is also asking the administration for its next steps to ensure this does not happen again, she said.

<p dir="ltr">“I’m very, extremely troubled by this because every student needs to know the history of every ethnic group in this country,” Wells said. “Our history has been whitewashed, and I use that word, not racially, but [to say] that it has been made to look shiny and bright when there are some very dark and dangerous aspects to American history.

<p dir="ltr">“And the only way we can avoid repeating history is to learn it, to know it, to understand it, and you cannot do that if you are not taught it and if books that would teach it to you have been removed from the place where you can obtain them at no cost.”

<p dir="ltr">Board member Chris Bohlen said he asked that the board consider posting for a certified librarian/ media specialist to fill a vacancy that has existed since November 2019. However, the item was not on the agenda.

<p dir="ltr">“What’s probably not known is, we don’t have a librarian in this district who would monitor this and be in charge of this process,” he said.

<p dir="ltr">Bohlen noted that a certified librarian would ensure the maintenance of the district's collection of library books as well as the weeding out of books in an appropriate fashion.

<p dir="ltr">Superintendent Genevra Walters said the position has not been posted because the district is still in the process of partnering with the University of Illinois Chicago or Champaign to develop a job description of what the librarian would be expected to do.

<p dir="ltr">The librarian would be in charge of the Student Success Center, including overseeing a writing lab, which is more responsibilities than what the position required previously, she said.

<p dir="ltr">Bohlen said he still felt the position should be posted sooner rather than later and requested the item be included on the next board agenda.

<p dir="ltr">“The fact is, if we wait until March and don’t post it until April, May or June, we’re going to miss out on the opportunity, perhaps, to hire a very competent, experienced [librarian], a person with the qualifications to operate a quality library system in our district,” he said. “And the longer we wait — we’ve already gone two years without a librarian.”

<p dir="ltr">Walters said that in response to the situation, the district would be increasing equity training and asking for an independent audit of all culturally sensitive books across all school libraries.

<p dir="ltr">She said the district’s procedure for purging books was followed; however, more administrative oversight is needed over this process.

<p dir="ltr">“There’s multiple issues. I think the biggest issue is people feeling like, why aren’t the books being used?” Walters said. “There’s a process in place that gets rid of older books, but you would hope that the books were being used and they weren’t just sitting there for 10 years and nobody is using them.”

<p dir="ltr">Walters said she is unsure if any of the books that board members were informed about were thrown away, but situations have occurred in the past when books were thrown away because it was easier than finding new homes for them.

<p dir="ltr">When the district investigated the situation at Steuben, a cart was found with books intended to be given away, she said.

<p dir="ltr">Walters said that purged books should be given to other organizations, such as other schools or the juvenile justice system.

<p dir="ltr">“The preference is to give them to others that would want the books,” she said. “That would be my preference, and that is a system that I am going to make sure is put in place.”