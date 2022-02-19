IMH giving out at-home COVID test kits throughout Iroquois County

Daily Journal staff report

WATSEKA — Iroquois Memorial Hospital will be distributing free COVID-19 at-home test kits at all IMH Medical Group locations next week. People who stop by the clinics can get kits (one kit per person) while supplies last.

• 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21, at IMH Main Entrance, 200 E. Fairman Ave., Watseka

• 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, at 720B S. Crescent St., Gilman

• 3 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, at 34 E. Jones St., Milford

• 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, 303 N. Seventh St., Kentland.