Gas prices continue to rise

Gas prices were up again this week in Illinois, according to a recent survey by <a href="http://GasBuddy.com" target="_blank">GasBuddy.com</a>. Prices at the pump were up an average of 5.4 cents from last week.

The average price in Illinois was $3.66 per gallon, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 4,378 stations in Illinois. Prices in Illinois are 23.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.04 per gallon higher than a year ago.

“The jump in gasoline prices has continued unabated as oil prices continue to push higher, reaching $94 per barrel last week on continued concern over the possible imminent threat that Russia may invade Ukraine,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, in a news release. “Not only are oil prices up, but the bulk of the nation is starting the multi-month transition to summer gasoline, further adding to the rise at the pump.

“In addition, cold weather in Texas last week caused some power outages at major refineries, further weighing on markets. I see no other potentials in the short term but additional price increases unless Russia does an about-face on Ukraine.”

The national average was $3.46 per gallon, which was up 4.6 cents from a week ago and 16.5 cents higher than a month ago.

The prices in Kankakee on Tuesday ranged from $3.55 per gallon to $3.62 per gallon, while in Bradley it ranged from $3.57 to $3.69 per gallon, according to <a href="http://gasbuddy.com" target="_blank">gasbuddy.com</a>. In Bourbonnais, prices ranged from $3.54 to $3.69 per gallon, and in Manteno from $3.54 to $3.69 per gallon. In Watseka, prices ranged from $3.51 to $3.59 per gallon.

<strong>Timing matters</strong>

According to data compiled by GasBuddy in the 2021 calendar year, Monday was the best day of the week to purchase gas. The first day of the week offers the lowest average gas prices in the majority of the U.S. — 17 states including Illinois, Michigan and Virginia.

In 2021, Friday was also a good day to buy gas, which was a stark contrast to 2019 when it was one of the most expensive days. It was thought that it might be due to the pandemic where more people are working from home. Sunday and Tuesday were other good days to fill up the tank.

The most expensive days to buy gas were Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday, with Thursday having the highest average.

“Though there is variation in daily gas prices across different states, the consensus is that filling up at the beginning or end of the work week, on Monday or Friday, is the best way to save money,” DeHaan said. “Following Monday, Sunday is the cheapest day to fill-up. But even if you can’t always time your fill-ups, the golden rule is to always always shop around before filling up.”