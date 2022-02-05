Police: Kankakee Junior High student brought gun to school

KANKAKEE — Kankakee police confiscated a gun from the bedroom of a 13-year-old male who reportedly brought the gun to Kankakee Junior High School and showed it to classmates on the bus, according to a police report.

The school notified its school resource officer of parents’ reports that their children saw the gun on the bus shortly after 3 p.m. Monday.

Police went to the suspected student’s home and learned that he took the gun from a hidden place at home and brought it to school.

The student showed the gun to at least one classmate while at school, according to the report.

“The junior high became aware about [the gun] when a parent called about it being flashed on the bus,” Superintendent Genevra Walters said. “We were not made aware of it until after school [on Monday].”

Walters said that the gun was only brought to school one day, as far as she is aware.

She also said that, to her knowledge, this is the first incident of a student bringing a gun to school in the district.

Walters said she could not discuss consequences for the student due to the student’s right to privacy; however, she can confirm that “the student won’t return to the junior high.”

Walters said the school was on heightened security alert, but no additional police presence was needed for security.

“There was really no immediate threat to the school after the removal of the student,” she said.

Juvenile probation was notified, and charges were sent to the State’s Attorney’s Office for review, according to the police report.

The student was taken to the Kankakee Police Department to be interviewed, and the gun was collected into evidence at the KPD.

The school and police continue to investigate the incident.