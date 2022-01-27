Bradley School District to host talks on mental health, suicide prevention

BRADLEY — Bradley School District 61 will be hosting a series of mental health and suicide prevention events next week, with one evening dedicated to parents and community members and the following day directed to teachers and staff members.

Jamie Tworkowski, founder of the nonprofit <a href="https://www.google.com/search?q=to+write+love+on+her+arms&oq=t&aqs=chrome.0.69i59j69i57j69i61j69i60l5.952j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8" target="_blank">To Write Love On Her Arms</a> and New York Times best-selling author of “If You Feel Too Much,” will be traveling to Bradley from his home in Melbourne, Florida, to speak at the events.

Tworkowski started To Write Love On Her Arms in 2006 with the goal of giving hope to people struggling with addiction, depression, self-injury and thoughts of suicide while also investing in treatment and recovery.

The events will also feature <a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/news/local/parents-of-manteno-teen-turn-tragedy-into-hope-for-other/article_1eb068b7-add9-54bf-ab75-64a62ab0f971.html" target="_blank">Brandon and Kathi Myers</a>, of Manteno, who formed the <a href="https://sammyersfoundation.com/" target="_blank">Samuel R. Myers Foundation</a> for Suicide and Mental Health Awareness after their son, Sam, died by suicide in 2016. Sam was 19.

The nonprofit organization aims to destigmatize mental health and direct those who are struggling to resources that can help.

The first event will be a parent/ community night from 6 to 7 p.m. Feb. 1 at Bradley West, 200 State St.

The night will include a parent forum focused on caring for youth mental health.

Discussion points will include the importance of adults looking out for their own mental health needs.

Rebecca Selk, curriculum and instruction coordinator, said the Myers will be presenting a parents’ perspective on the topics of mental health and suicide prevention, and Tworkowski will be giving the keynote talk. There will be time for questions and answers as well.

“It should be inspiring and life-energizing,” Selk said. “All of us could use a bit of that right now.”

Childcare will be provided for children ages 3 through eighth grade during the event.

Pre-registration is requested, though walk-ups will be welcome.

To RSVP for the event and/or reserve childcare, contact Lindsey Coffey at lcoffey@bradleyschools.com or 815-929-5424.

For the second day’s event, the Myers and Tworkowski will make their rounds presenting to teachers and staff members at each of the three Bradley schools on Feb. 2, a Teacher Institute Day when students will not be in school.

“We have been hearing more about mental health in the past few years,” Selk said. “Before, it wasn’t a topic anyone talked about. Parents and teachers need to know that self care is so important. We have to boost ourselves to be able to take care of others.”