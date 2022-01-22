COVID hospitalizations, positivity decreases slightly, case rate still high

KANKAKEE — There have been 26,686 total cases of COVID-19 and 334 total COVID deaths in Kankakee County as of Thursday, according to Kankakee County Health Department administrator John Bevis.

“A month ago, we were at 304. So we’ve had an additional 30 deaths in the last month. If that doesn’t get people’s attention, I don’t know what else will,” Bevis said.

Region 7’s seven-day average positivity rate was at 17.5 percent on Jan. 17 and Kankakee County’s was at 16 percent, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health, a gradual drop over the past two weeks from record-high positivity with the spread of the omicron variant.

“I’m cautiously optimistic that maybe the worst is over,” Bevis said. “However, our community is still deeply entrenched in, you know, a surge of very high numbers every day.”

Gov. JB Pritzker used the same “cautiously optimistic” phrasing at a news conference on Jan. 19 when the state’s hospitalizations were reported to be decreasing from their recent peak.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID data tracker puts the number of new cases in the county last week at 1,327.

During the November 2020 COVID surge in Kankakee County, the health department had a stack of over 3,000 cases from the month alone. Now, Bevis estimates that they have had 5,000 to 7,500 cases in the last month and a half.

The seven-day average of ICU bed availability has increased from a low of 4 percent in early January to 11 percent, according to IDPH, but still lurks under the preferred 20 percent availability threshold.

On Jan. 10, Riverside Healthcare reported on its Facebook page it had 66 COVID-positive inpatients with five in the ICU and three on ventilators. As of Jan. 19, it had 46 inpatients with six in the ICU and five on ventilators.

IDPH data shows the number of COVID-19 patients in Region 7’s hospitals also has been on the decline for about a week.

“I think they’re doing a heroic job and are being able to handle the numbers that they’re seeing right now,” Bevis said about the county’s hospitals.

Vaccinations

Kankakee County is 48.2 percent fully vaccinated, as of Thursday, according to IPDH.

“The African-American numbers and the Hispanic numbers have definitely increased in the last couple of months,” Bevis said.

About 34 percent of 12- to 17-year-olds in the county are fully vaccinated, and 14.64 percent of 5- to 11-year-olds have received at least one dose.

The CDC reports that approximately 42.7 percent of fully vaccinated residents have received boosters.

Bevis described COVID vaccine turnout to the health department, which is open for walk-in vaccinations on Tuesdays and Thursdays, as steady but not overwhelming.

He said 89 people attended the department’s vaccine clinic last Saturday, as compared to 150 at a previous Saturday clinic.

“So, it is a decrease, but 89 is still good,” Bevis said. “There were 30 new first vaccinated individuals that came in through that, so we did, I feel, a good number of first individuals.”

The health department is considering holding clinics into the evening for those who might not be able to attend during weekday hours or Saturdays. It will have another Saturday event in a few weeks.

