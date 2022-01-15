Proposed bill would amend Pembroke natural gas law

HOPKINS PARK — A state representative from Chicago has filed a proposed bill that would amend the Pembroke Township natural gas bill signed into law in August by Gov. JB Pritzker.

State Rep. Sonya M. Harper, D-6th District, filed the bill last month in Springfield. She represents the 6th District.

The proposed legislation would not allow funds authorized or appropriated by the Act [House Bill 3403] to be used to take any land or personal property of any landowner or resident of Pembroke and Hopkins Park for the pipeline without the expressed and written consent of the property owner.

“In the year leading up to the passing of HB 3404, Nicor Gas surveyed more than 500 prospective customers in and around Hopkins Park — more than 90 percent of the responses received indicate residents are interested in converting to natural gas service and 97 percent of Hopkins Park responded positively to having natural gas,” according to a statement from Nicor Gas officials.

“Since then, Nicor Gas has held more than a dozen community information and input meetings and begun the engineering process, which is the first step we implement to support bringing service into any new community. This process includes creating a route for the proposed Pembroke Township Expansion Project, utilizing apparent road rights of way to minimize surrounding land impacts.

“Nicor Gas has never used eminent domain to bring new natural gas service to a community and will not with the proposed Pembroke Township Expansion Project.”

Other amendments from the filing, which occurred Dec. 29 include:

• The Department of Economic Opportunity and the Illinois Commerce Commission may take specified actions in regards to public accountability and to guard against any misuse of public funds.

• Provides for a study and report on energy policy development options and a study of the projected impact and rate estimates for local households, consumers, businesses, farmers and other industries from design, construction, installation and operation of any natural gas pipeline.

• Provides that the governor shall formally propose that Pembroke Township be permanently protected and preserved as part of the National Natural Landmark Program, support the requisite authorization and approval by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior, and provide requisite planning funds.

State Rep. Jackie Haas, whose 79th District includes Pembroke and Hopkins Park, sponsored HB 3404.

“This was a bipartisan effort on all levels — including federal, state and local levels,” Haas said. “I’m confident that the level of bi-partisan support will continue to ensure the welfare of this community.”

“There is legislation that is already law,” State Sen. Patrick Joyce added. “They can still proceed with the project.”

Joyce represents the 40th District, which includes Pembroke Township and the Village of Hopkins Park.

“This proposed bill has extra things. There are several points I have no problem with. The part about energy policy development options I’m all in on.

“This is a bill, an idea,” Joyce continued. “It still has to make its way through the full House and Senate.”

Hopkins Mayor Mark Hodge finds it hard to believe there still is opposition.

“There are people who have been fighting this since Day 1,” Hodge said. “It is disheartening.”

HOPKINS PARK — Last week, the Illinois Commerce Commission approved a certificate that will allow Nicor Gas to include Hopkins Park and Pembroke Township as part of its service territory and construct the facilities necessary to provide service to the area.

Last year, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a bill into law to allow Nicor Gas to bring natural gas service, something public officials have been working on for decades.

“The approval by the Illinois Commerce Commision of the Certificate of Public Convenience for the natural gas line means the village of Hopkins Park and Pembroke Township residents are one step closer to enjoying the benefit of affordable energy to heat their homes, Hopkins Park Mayor Mark Hodge and Pembroke Township Supervisor Samuel Payton said in a joint statement.

“It also means businesses that want to bring jobs to our community will have the infrastructure needed to operate their business. We are proud to be a part of this historic moment in our community's history.”

Nicor officials said in a statement they are proud to work with the community to bring the service to those who want it.

“Without this energy choice, residents are forced to use propane, wood burning and other potentially dangerous heating methods that pose health risks and fire hazards,” Nicor officials said in a statement.

Engineering design is underway on the Hopkins Park/Pembroke Expansion Project that would install natural gas infrastructure in the apparent road rights of way. Once the design process is completed, all necessary permits are received and all necessary land rights obtained, Nicor Gas can begin construction

“We are proud to work with the community and bring natural gas as a low-cost, reliable and safe energy source for those who want it, while bolstering economic and infrastructure investments that could lead to job creation,” the statement said.

This month Nicor officials will hold informational meetings from noon to 5 p.m. each Thursday at the Pembroke Public Library.

For more information about the Hopkins Park/Pembroke Expansion Project, including dates for upcoming information sessions, please visit nicorgas.com/pembroke.