State police continue investigating shooting that involved Iroquois County deputies

DANFORTH — Illinois State Police are continuing to investigate a non-fatal shooting in December that involved Iroquois County Sheriff’s deputies at a home in rural Danforth.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, according to an ISP official.

“In order to protect the integrity of the investigation, no information is available at this time,” the official said.

ISP Division of Criminal Investigations Zone 3 was requested by Iroquois County Sheriff Clint Perzee to investigate the shooting, according to state police.

At approximately 9:41 p.m. Dec. 3, deputies responded to a 911 call of a domestic disturbance at a residence in rural Danforth.

A 40-year-old Danforth man was suspected of being involved in a domestic dispute with another resident and leaving the scene.

While Iroquois County deputies were on scene, the subject returned, according to state police. He took actions that endangered the lives of the other residents, as well as the deputies, the release said.

State police said deputies discharged their weapons, striking the man.

Officers rendered aid, and the subject was transported to an area hospital for treatment, where he was expected to survive, according to state police.

No officers or other residents were injured during the incident, state police said.