IDPH shortens isolation period for schools to 5 days

Students and staff of K - 12 schools who test positive for COVID-19 will be required to isolate for five days instead of 10, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced late last week.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new isolation and quarantine guidance for the general public last Tuesday; however, schools were still bound by the 10-day timeline required by the IDPH.

The CDC then released school-specific guidance Thursday.

On Friday, the IDPH announced that it and the Illinois State Board of Education planned to update their existing regulations for schools to align with the CDC’s latest guidance.

The CDC now recommends staff or students who test positive for COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status, should isolate for five days after onset of symptoms, or five days from specimen collection date if no symptoms are present.

The students and staff can return from isolation after five days if no symptoms are present or if symptoms are resolving; if symptoms have not improved or a fever persists, they should wait until they are fever-free for 24 hours and other symptoms have improved, the CDC says.

<strong>Local superintendents react</strong>

Bourbonnais Elementary District 53 Superintendent Adam Ehrman said he expects the number of students in isolation will decrease significantly with this new change in guidance.

“Anything that allows us to keep our kids safe while maximizing the amount of in-person instruction is what we’ve been (asking for) since day one,” he said.

Ehrman noted that isolations spiked after winter break, as the omicron variant was surging nationally, and many students and staff utilized the free testing provided by the district upon their return to school.

“Right now, we’re just focused on making sure we follow the new recommendations, watching out for new guidance that comes along, and doing our best to sustain the high level of testing that we’ve been able to provide to our students and staff,” he said.

Ehrman also noted that the test-to-stay process has been critical in balancing safety with keeping kids in school whenever possible.

The test-to-stay process allows students to stay in school if they test negative on incremental days after COVID-19 exposure.

“Isolating students from others because they may or may not be positive — it’s important, but on the same token, we want to make sure we’re not over-isolating students from the educational process,” he said.

<strong>More CDC recommendations</strong>

In its latest guidance for schools, the CDC advises students and staff who test positive for COVID-19 do the following:

<ul><li>Continue to wear a well-fitted mask around others for five additional days (including at home) after release from isolation; if unable to wear a mask around others, the case should continue to isolate for a total of 10 days.</li><li>Avoid being around students or staff who are immunocompromised or at high risk for severe disease.</li><li>If masks need to be removed, such as during lunch, ensure 6 feet of physical distancing until 10 days after symptom onset or positive test.</li></ul>