Bradley officer remains in critical condition

Daily Journal staff report

BRADLEY — Bradley Police Department Officer Tyler Bailey remains in critical condition in a Chicago area hospital, according to Illinois State Police.

“Bradley Police Department Officer Tyler Bailey remains in critical condition and is still fighting through his injuries,” state police said on Tuesday.

Bailey underwent extensive surgery on Dec. 30, hours after he and Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic were shot while responding to a barking dog complaint late Dec. 29 at the Comfort Inn in Bradley.

Rittmanic later died from her injuries.

Darius D. Sullivan, 25, of Bourbonnais, and Xandria Harris, 26, of Bradley, are facing charges of murder and attempted murder in the incident.