Father, daughter - both former Kankakee band directors - to march in Rose Parade

Watching the Rose Parade to ring in the New Year? Look closely, and you might see a couple of familiar faces.

Eric Penrod, a retired 34-year band director with Kankakee School District 111, and his daughter, Paige Smith, also a former KSD111 band director, will be marching together Saturday in the 133rd Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif.

The parade marks the start of the Rose Bowl college football game, with both events held annually on New Year’s Day.

The tradition is returning after being canceled in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Before that, the parade was last interrupted by World War II.

The father and daughter will be playing trumpet and alto saxophone, respectively, as part of a group of 289 band directors hailing from all 50 states and Mexico.

The Band Directors Marching Band, organized by the Saluting America’s Band Directors organization, is set to be the first of its kind in parade history and will include members ranging in experience from recent music education graduates through retired veteran directors.

The band will follow the Michael D. Sewell Memorial Foundation float and perform songs including “The Stars and Stripes Forever,” “76 Trombones,” and “Strike Up the Band.”

For Smith, what’s even more unique than experiencing this rare opportunity with her father is that she will be literally walking in his footsteps — something she has been doing figuratively since childhood.

When Penrod and Smith received the official parade lineup, they learned they would be walking directly in line with each other.

“He is right in front of me, so we both get to see and experience the same exact thing,” Smith said. “I like to think of it as, I followed in his footsteps for my career, and now I get to follow in his footsteps for the parade.”

Smith was a band director in KSD111 from 2016 to spring 2021. She moved to Georgetown earlier this year to be closer to her husband’s family and is now band director for Georgetown-Ridge Farm School District.

Penrod, of Aroma Park, retired as a KSD111 band director in June 2018 and now runs a photography studio full time.

Both attended Olivet Nazarene University and the VanderCook College of Music.

<strong>‘IT’S BEYOND IMPOSSIBLE’</strong>

Penrod said the opportunity to march in the Rose Parade is something that typically happens “once in a lifetime.”

The last chance one might have to march in a parade on this scale perhaps would be with their high school or college marching band, he said.

As a retired band director, this is something he never thought he would get to do.

“It’s beyond impossible, but it’s happening,” he said.

Penrod said that in addition to being excited to be part of the “iconic” parade, he is also looking forward to marching with so many “amazing musicians” who all share a similar philosophy and direction in their lives in regards to music education.

Penrod does not shy away from boasting about his daughter’s talents. He recalls that she started practicing saxophone at home when she was in fourth grade before starting band at school in fifth grade.

<strong>A FAMILY AFFAIR</strong>

By the time most other kids were just starting to pick up their first instruments, she was already asking to add trumpet to her repertoire.

“I have four children, and they all play multiple instruments,” Penrod said. “That was never a requirement, but it’s been an opportunity which they took hold of. Paige took the most hold of it.”

He added that her versatility with many different instruments helps her to be an effective band director and teacher.

“It’s been good to see her succeed, find what she loves to do and build a career out of it,” he said.

Penrod is not the only one getting sentimental about the past as they prepare for the event.

Instead of using her professional saxophone this Saturday, Smith will be using the saxophone her parents bought her for her ninth birthday, which she used throughout middle school, high school and part of college.

This particular instrument is lighter and its sound is better suited for the occasion, she said.

“I didn’t want to be carrying a heavy instrument for 5 and a half miles,” Smith said. “This is more of a student line horn. It doesn’t look as pretty, but it is significantly lighter.”

To prepare for the physical demands of the parade, Smith even got a treadmill to walk on while practicing the songs on her saxophone.

The Band Directors Marching Band was originally slated to march in the 2021 Rose Parade, so its participants have been anxiously waiting for two years now to finally get to march the 2022 parade.

Penrod and Smith applied for their spots back in October of 2019.

The parade begins at 8 a.m. Pacific Time (10 a.m. Central Time) on Jan. 1. It can be viewed on NBC, ABC, Hallmark Channel, RFD TV and Univision, as well as streamed through ABC.com, hallmarkchannel.com and Univision.com.