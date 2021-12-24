Bourbonnais School Board discusses staff childcare benefit

BOURBONNAIS — The Bourbonnais Elementary School Board continued a discussion about a potential benefit in which the district would provide a stipend for childcare to staff members during last week’s meeting.

The board did not vote on the proposal, which was on the agenda for discussion only.

Board President Jayne Raef said that, based on the board’s discussion, there was not sufficient support from the board to make it an action item on the next agenda.

Raef also noted that the benefit is not something teachers were asking for, but the board wanted to discuss it and look into the options.

“Nobody is putting pressure on anybody to do this,” she said.

The benefit was first brought up for discussion during the November meeting.

It was presented as a solution to the increased window for child supervision needed this year, which was created by the shift to three school start times and common plan time for all staff.

The proposal was for the district to provide a stipend of $528 for all staff who use either the Bourbonnais Park District or the YMCA for childcare, based on the annual cost of morning care for one child.

The estimated annual cost based on current use would be about $20,592.

The district partners with the Bourbonnais Park District and YMCA for staff childcare needs and provides use of school facilities, and both organizations provide coverage for staff for brief periods of time at the beginning and end of the school day, typically 10 to 15 minutes.

However, they can no longer provide this coverage for free, as it can be as much as 105 minutes if the staff member is at Liberty and the student is at Shepard or LeVasseur, according to the proposal.

Board member Erika Young said that, while the district proposed to use a tax credit to fund the benefit this year, the money would have to come from elsewhere in subsequent years.

“I believe that this is a benefit for them, if we choose to do this, and a benefit should be brought to the collective bargaining table, in my opinion,” Young said. “They are given a discount, and I think that right there is a generous offer to the teachers.”

Board Vice President Stephan Moulton said he was in favor of the district providing the benefit in order to recruit the best teachers.

“I think that if we can offer something that’s a cherry on top of a benefits package, in a market of hiring that is terrible, to be honest, why not offer the best that we can offer when hiring?” he said.

Other board members suggested Moulton excuse himself from the discussion because his spouse is a BESD53 teacher.

Raef said that Moulton was able to participate in the discussion, and if the matter came to a vote, he could decide at that time if he wanted to abstain from voting.

Board member Priscilla Dwyer said the stipend could be perceived as unfair since not all staff are in need of childcare to utilize the benefit.

“I do not see that this directly benefits student learning,” she said.

Board member Betsy Keller added that it might also be unfair for staff members who utilize other sources of childcare, and that costs could increase as more staff use it in later years.

“I guess I’m just trying to figure out where we draw the line because I could see this becoming huge, and as much as I do think this would be a great benefit and would be great to put that out there to get great teachers, I do worry about this kind of spiraling,” Keller said.

One community member spoke during public comment against the proposed stipend, citing the high cost of childcare and other needs in teachers’ classrooms that the money could better support.

Bourbonnais Education Association President Lauren Lundmark also addressed the board thanking them and district administrators for considering the benefit.

“It did start as a question, what happened to the agreement, just to start a conversation,” she said. “It could have been very easy to be left there at ‘Sorry, it’s not there anymore.’”