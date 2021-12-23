State Rep. Bennett announces re-election bid

GIBSON CITY — State Rep. Tom Bennett, R-Gibson City, has announced his re-election campaign to the 106th District in the Illinois General Assembly.

Bennett has served in the district since 2015.

The 106th Illinois House District contains all or portions of Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, LaSalle, Livingston and McLean counties.

“I’m proud to work on issues important to this region, including improving roads and infrastructure, increased funding for K-12 schools, economic development, and supporting public safety,” Bennett said in a news release.

“It’s an honor to be a voice for rural and blue-collar communities. I will continue to create opportunities within our region to help families prosper in Illinois.”

In Springfield, Bennett serves as assistant minority leader, in addition to roles on education and public safety-related committees.

After the redistricting process, the 106th District will shift northward, reaching the Interstate 80 corridor.