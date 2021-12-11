Purchasing a puppy online is extremely risky

CHICAGO –– The demand for "quarantine puppies" and other pets increased dramatically during the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing with it a spike in scams that has persisted even as virus-related lockdowns have abated.

"Online pet scams -- in which an online search ends with a would-be pet owner paying hundreds of dollars or more to adopt a pet that ultimately doesn’t exist," said Steven J. Bernas, president and CEO of BBB of Chicago and Northern Illinois in a news release. "These scams can cost victims money and heartache as they are especially pervasive during the holiday season, when families may be looking to add a furry family member as a gift.”

The Better Business Bureau advises to use extreme caution if shopping for a pet online.

In addition to a shortage of puppies available due to high demand, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suspended imports of dogs to the U.S. from 100 countries deemed at high risk of rabies. The U.S. imports 1 million dogs each year.

People currently shopping for pets online are very likely to encounter a scam listing in an online ad or website. Knowing the red flags associated with this scam can help consumers avoid heartache and losing their money.

Online shopping scam reports to BBB Scam Tracker have skyrocketed during the pandemic, and pet scams make up 35% of those reports in 2021. While pet scam-related reports are down slightly from 2020, they are expected to be double this year to those in 2019.

Scammers frequently capitalize on high demand during the holidays by posting pictures of pets in Christmas hats and other gear. When a would-be pet parent pursues the listing, the scammer refuses to let the consumer meet the pet before buying – often claiming this is because of COVID-19 considerations.

The scammer claims that they must use a pet delivery agency of some kind, often an airline. BBB Scam Tracker has received many reports of fake web pages impersonating real businesses for this purpose. The scammer also may demand fees for vaccinations or other last-minute "needs."

Ultimately, the pet does not exist, and the consumer has lost money and emotional investment.

The largest group of victims by age are those 25-35, followed by those 35-44. The average financial loss reported to Scam Tracker was $1,088. While 82% of pet scam reports involved dogs, other reports included cats, birds and iguanas.

The tactics used in pet scams continue to evolve. Scammers increasingly ask for payment through untraceable cash apps such as Zelle, Google Pay, Cash App, Venmo and Apple Pay. A review of Scam Tracker data finds that the vast majority of reports listed Zelle as the payment method involving the purchase of online pets.

A woman told BBB Scam Tracker in April 2021 that she paid a $500 deposit via Zelle for a Cavapoo puppy she had seen online. The seller sent her several photos and then asked for the remaining balance on the puppy via Zelle -- a transaction that the would-be buyer’s bank flagged as fraudulent. The woman requested a refund but never received it, and the puppy is still listed on the seller’s website.

Another woman reported losing $1,350 during the summer of 2021 when she and her husband tried to buy a Samoyed puppy online. The woman told BBB Scam Tracker she signed a contract to purchase a puppy from a “breeder” who contacted her via email; she paid the “breeder” $1,350 via Zelle.

Pet scams are a worldwide problem. Many pet scams originate in Cameroon, according to data from Petscams.com, which tracks and catalogs puppy scams.

If you're a victim of a pet scam, visit petscams.com. For more information, visit BBB.org.