State police investigate fatal accident on I-57 near Peotone

PEOTONE — An accident on Interstate 57 on Friday resulted in the death of a pedestrian, according to a release from Illinois State Police District 5 Lockport.

At 7:33 a.m. troopers responded to a motor vehicle versus pedestrian accident in the southbound lanes at mile marker 329 near Peotone.

A pedestrian in the traffic lanes was struck by a passing vehicle, state police said. The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene, Will County Coroner Laurie H. Summers said in a release.

Cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date, pending police, autopsy and toxicology reports, she said.

There is no further information available at this time, state police said.