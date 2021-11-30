Hospitals see not-unusual decrease in ICU availability

KANKAKEE — The 7-day rolling average of ICU bed availability in Illinois’ Region 7, which includes Kankakee and Will counties, dropped to 13 percent on Nov. 28, roughly the lowest it’s been since last November.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reports this number and tracks whether it is above or below a threshold of 20 percent.

For most of the year, the region has stayed above the recommended threshold. Now, seven of the state’s 11 regions are under it.

“It is not unusual for the region to report below 20 percent of ICU bed availability during the winter season,” said Kathy O’Grady, vice president of clinical services at Riverside Healthcare.

Dr. Kalisha Hill, regional chief medical officer at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital Kankakee and AMITA Health St. Joseph Medical Center Joliet, noted bed availability is multifactorial.

For instance, some people schedule procedures before their deductible expires at year’s end, she said.

“An increase in census is normal, due to procedures, flu and other winter illnesses,” Hill said. “However, because of COVID-19, the staffing and the severity of illness is much worse.”

COVID-19 positive patients, 99 percent of whom are unvaccinated, have increased in number recently, according to Hill.

AMITA in Kankakee was treating 22 COVID-19 positive patients on Monday and 35 at AMITA in Joliet, with a minority in the ICU at both locations, according to AMITA Health spokesman Timothy Nelson.

“There are 27 COVID positive patients in the hospital,” O’Grady said about Riverside Medical Center. “The ICU census is 11 out of 18 beds, and there are 5 COVID positive patients in the ICU.”

Coronavirus transmission has increased from a month ago but is much less widespread than a year ago, according to IDPH. The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Region 7 on Nov. 28 was 129, less than half of the 360 patients hospitalized in the region on the date last year.

“I highly encourage anyone who is unvaccinated, including children 5 years and older, to be vaccinated as soon as possible and anyone who is eligible to receive a third dose or booster shot,” Hill said.