Bond set at $2 million in slaying of Kankakee man

KANKAKEE — Bond was set at $2 million for a man charged with shooting and killing Jess Hackney, of Kankakee, on Thursday.

Anthony Kendrick, 39, of Kerrville, Texas, was charged Friday with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm.

Kendrick is accused of shooting Hackney and two other men while at a bar in the 200 block of West Broadway Street in Bradley.

The preliminary cause of death for Hackney is multiple gunshot wounds, Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner said.

Bradley police responded to a report of shots fired at the bar at 11:58 p.m. Wednesday.

Police found three gunshot victims outside the bar upon arrival, Kankakee County Assistant State’s Attorney Jonathan Watson said Friday during Kendrick’s bond hearing.

Hackney and the other victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries. Hackney was pronounced dead at 12:42 a.m.

Based on information from witnesses at the scene, officers were able to locate and take Kendrick into custody, Watson said.

The identities of the other two victims are not being released.

<strong>Homicide stats</strong>

Hackney’s death marked the 15th homicide in Kankakee County in 2021. This year has had the most homicides in at least the last 10 years, according to the coroner’s office.

Ten homicides occurred in 2016, which was the year that previously had the highest number of homicides in recent years, according to coroner’s office data.