Vaccine clinics set for Thursday in Kankakee, Iroquois, Will counties

<em><strong>Editor's Note:</strong> This story has been updated to correct KCHD's vaccine offerings on Tuesdays. It offers COVID-19 vaccinations by appointment.</em>

A handful of COVID-19 vaccination clinics are available this week and in December in Kankakee and Iroquois counties.

The Kankakee County Health Department is holding walk-in vaccinations today until 3:30 p.m. for all brands, including Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and the pediatric Pfizer doses. First, second, third (for immunocompromised) and booster doses are available.

Peotone High School is also hosting a clinic from 4:30 to 7:45 p.m. today that includes the pediatric Pfizer vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds. Parents and older kids can also sign up to receive an approved dose appropriate for their age group. To register, visit <a href="https://kodocare-peotone-high.dragonflyphd.com/?fbclid=IwAR3oYXc2d2f5IGAA8C-cq8BI4iItmwlodHPzvrl-bZQLlNxNDtTRnlz6frg" target="_blank">kodocare-peotone-high.dragonflyphd.com.</a>

KCHD will also be open for vaccine appointments 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays. Appointments are available for those ages 5 and up and must be scheduled in advance. KCHD will offer Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Call 815-802-9449 to make an appointment.

Also, the Iroquois County Public Health Department has Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines available for ages 5 and up by appointment from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday. Call 815-432-2483 to register.

<div dir="auto"><strong>Nov. 18</strong></div>

The Kankakee County Health Department is taking walk-in flu vaccinations on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. For more information, call 815-802-9449.

<strong>Monday, Nov. 22</strong>

2 to 6 p.m.

Hippocrates Medical Clinic, 606 E. Court St., Kankakee

AMITA Health St. Mary's Hospital Kankakee providing flu shots.

<strong>Nov. 22 & 23</strong>

5 to 7 p.m.

TriStar Estates Community, 43 E. 5000 Rd., Bourbonnais

AMITA Health St. Mary's Hospital Kankakee providing flu shots.

Visit <a href="http://bit.ly/amitafluvaccine" target="_blank">bit.ly/amitafluvaccine</a> to register.