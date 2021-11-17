Fire causes damage at Hilton Garden Inn

KANKAKEE — A fire at Hilton Garden Inn in Kankakee Wednesday afternoon caused approximately $15,000 to $20,000 in damage, Kankakee Fire Chief Bryan LaRoche said.

Firefighters were dispatched around 1:15 p.m. to the hotel located at 455 Riverstone Parkway on the south side of Kankakee.

There were no injuries, according to LaRoche.

Some structural damage was caused inside the ceiling area near the front door entrance, he said. The hotel was able to remain open.

LaRoche said the fire was contained by the hotel’s sprinkler system.

An electrical problem in a heating element was the cause of the fire, LaRoche said.