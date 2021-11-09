Boosters, child vaccinations available in Iroquois County

WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Public Health Department is now offering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, with Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna all available.

The department is also offering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages 5 through 11 years old, in addition to individuals age 12 and older.

Both booster and child vaccinations will be available by appointment from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. Additionally, there will be a Pfizer vaccine clinic for children ages 5 through 11 from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 13, by appointment only.

The health department is located at 1001 E. Grant St. in Watseka.

Please note that individuals under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian present at the time of vaccination. At this time, there is no cost for the COVID-19 vaccine.

To schedule an appointment for a booster or child vaccination, call 815-432-2483.

If you do not feel well the day of your appointment or are in isolation or quarantine, you are asked to not attend.

Patients will need to wear a face covering, practice social distancing, and plan to allow at least 15 minutes for observation after the vaccination.

Patients are asked to wear clothing to allow easy access to the upper portion of the arm for the injection and bring their COVID-19 vaccine card with them.

Iroquois County’s vaccination rate stands at 42.71 percent, according to ICPHD. Since Nov. 6, the county has recorded 4,374 cases of COVID-19 and 79 COVID-related deaths. It has recorded 56 new COVID cases this week.

<strong>CDC recommends the following groups should receive boosters:</strong>

• People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings

• People aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions

<strong>CDC recommends the following groups may be considered for boosters:</strong>

• People aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions

• People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting