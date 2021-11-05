Limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine available for 5- to 11-year-olds

KANKAKEE — Following state and federal guidance, Kankakee County providers can now administer Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine to kids 5 to 11 years old.

The Illinois Department of Public Health adopted the recommendations Wednesday after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved use of the vaccine in the age group Tuesday night and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized emergency use last week.

“In the clinical trials for the children, the vaccine for Pfizer was found to be more than 90 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 in children 5 through 11 years old,” said Kankakee County Health Department administrator John Bevis.

He added that there are mild side effects that parents should research: a sore arm, redness and swelling, fatigue and headache.

“It’ll all be explained to them as they come through, just like they did when they got vaccinated themselves,” Bevis said.

The health department received word Wednesday it could begin rollout of the vaccine to 5- to 11-year-olds after IDPH’s announcement, Bevis said.

He believes the new vaccine eligibility age group will help combat the rise of coronavirus infections among children.

“Almost a third of our positive cases that we’re seeing on a day-to-day basis are younger than 18 years of age, so they’re definitely the population that seems to be catching it right now,” Bevis said. “They do seem to be more resilient health-wise, which is good. However, that doesn’t guarantee that everybody will be and they can still transmit it to older adults who could be suffering from comorbidity issues that would cause them to become seriously sick or die, which is why this is important.”

Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine is being manufactured and distributed separately than its vaccine for adults, which means the rollout process for pediatric vaccinations will look a lot like the early stages of distributing the vaccine supply for adults.

“We need everyone to realize it’s a smaller dose for this age group than the 12-and-ups got,” Bevis said. “It’s a third of the dose of an adult dose. And so as a result of that, it required different packaging, some different instructions and some training for individuals that maybe aren’t used to giving shots and vaccinations to quite that young of an age.”

The health department received 300 doses of the pediatric vaccine and is using them to host a clinic next Saturday, Nov. 13, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

To sign up, visit <a href="http://signupgenius.com/go/pedspfizernov13" target="_blank">signupgenius.com/go/pedspfizernov13</a>. As of Thursday morning, 80 kids were already signed up, Bevis said. No walk-ins will be accepted and each child needs an individual appointment.

Gov. JB Pritzker said last week the state expected to receive 306,000 doses for the initial rollout, with an additional 73,000 for Chicago and 100,000 for pharmacies.

Bevis said the Walgreens on Kennedy Drive is expected to get pediatric doses by Nov. 8 or 9, but he is not sure which other pharmacies, doctor’s offices and health centers will offer it because vaccinating young children can be a big undertaking.

“So the difference here with the pediatric vaccine is that some facilities may choose ... to not necessarily get the 5-to-11 vaccine, just because maybe they don’t have the ability to staff to deal with that smaller population,” he said.

He said one of the hospitals has indicated it will not currently offer the pediatric vaccine.

“Typically, you don’t take your child to the emergency room for a vaccine,” Bevis said.

The health department will order more vaccine as it becomes available, host more clinics and share information about providers on its social media, Bevis said.

Kankakee County is 44.3 percent vaccinated against COVID-19, according to IDPH as of Thursday. That’s 53.3 percent of people over 12, according to the CDC. There have been 48,736 people fully vaccinated and 100,164 doses administered in the county.

“It’s my hope that we will go over 50 [percent] as we go through the next few weeks with providing these children now a vaccination that was not available to them,” he said.

IDPH reports that 5,639 kids 12 to 17 in the county have been vaccinated, or 32.7 percent of the age group.

The county’s seven-day average vaccination rate has risen in the past week, possibly a response to newly approved booster shots becoming available.

The Kankakee County Health Department received 300 doses of the pediatric vaccine and is using them to host a clinic next from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13.

To sign up, visit signupgenius.com/go/pedspfizernov13. As of Thursday morning, 80 kids were already signed up.

No walk-ins will be accepted and each child needs an individual appointment.