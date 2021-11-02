Bradley Central 7th-graders remote learning this week

<em>Editor's Note: This story was updated to correct the status of the seventh grade class. Students are remote learning this week.</em>

BRADLEY — The entire seventh-grade class at Bradley Central Middle School is remote learning this week after three positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in a 24-hour period.

The cases are considered an outbreak by the Kankakee County Health Department and Illinois Department of Public Health, according to an email from Bradley Central Principal Mark Kohl.

Kohl emailed parents Friday afternoon informing them that seventh-graders would be on full remote learning from Nov. 1 through 5. The class is scheduled to return to in-person learning on Monday, Nov. 8.

Students who have been vaccinated or had COVID-19 in the past 90 days and are no longer positive with the virus can still come to school, according to the email.

The 90-day timeframe is based on the presence of antibodies after an infection that give individuals a temporary window of being unlikely to be re-infected, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.

While students are on remote learning, their first-hour teachers will post their schedules for the day on Google Classroom.

Students are expected to log into Google Classroom at the start of each hour. Google Classroom will also have the Zoom link posted to join daily by each teacher, and attendance on Zoom will be taken hourly.