New administrator promoted to principal at Kankakee High School

KANKAKEE — A new administrator is taking the title of principal at Kankakee High School, which last had a long-term principal 15 years ago.

The administrator hired in September to support and implement building-wide scheduling and instructional accountability at KHS has moved into the position.

The hire of Vernita Sims as an assistant principal was approved during the Sept. 13 Kankakee School Board meeting.

She filled the administrator position left vacant by Jennifer Hartmann, who was junior class assistant principal last year.

The board approved a salary adjustment for Sims’ promotion to principal on the consent agenda during its meeting this week.

Her salary will increase from $101,000 per year to $120,000 per year.

Sims has a doctorate in instructional leadership, a master’s degree in administration and supervision, and a bachelor’s degree in biology. She was previously a principal for Chicago Public Schools.

Antoinette Rayburn, who started July 1 as the district’s director of secondary education and leadership, was previously taking on the duties of principal. Rayburn will remain in the director role, but the principal duties are now going to Sims.

Rayburn’s hire was approved at a March 8 board meeting with a salary of $130,000 per year.

Superintendent Genevra Walters said the director of secondary education and leadership role encompasses the district’s career development plan from sixth through 12th grade.

Sims was given the promotion so that KHS would have a principal focused solely on the duties of running the high school, Walters said.

Essentially, the high school administration is going back to its previous structure — a principal and four class administrators [assistant principals].

“Because the issues with the high school are so intense coming out of the pandemic, we really needed someone that only works on the high school and not the transition from sixth through eighth to 12th grade, not both,” Walters said.

Starting July 1, Tara McCasland, who is currently a math teacher, will become an assistant principal, Walters said.

The number of administrative positions over the high school is not changing this school year, but next year it will increase by one [by keeping the director position].

“What we feel after going through the beginning of the school year and just seeing what’s happening across the state with a lot of high schools, we feel like the high school needs more support,” Walters said. “So, instead of having the director responsible for running the high school, we are going to have the principal responsible for running the high school.”

SIMS TAKES THE LEAD

Sims said the school is still in the process of filling schedule gaps, but all of the schedule overlaps have been fixed.

“We are still working a few kinks out, but the bulk of the scheduling has been completed,” Sims said.

The school implemented an “emergency schedule” starting Oct. 18 which more closely resembled a traditional high school schedule.

Instead of flex mod periods throughout the day, they are optional and included at the beginning and end of the day and during lunch/ study hall periods.

Sims said one of the areas she is focusing on as principal is improving communications.

She has been sending out weekly parent updates, which are also posted to the district’s website, and has led meetings informing parents of the new schedule and school expectations.

“It was suggested that I become the building principal so that we could have one voice from the high school, because there were so many messages communicated, so to allow one individual to be the ultimate communicator so the information could be accurate and precise,” Sims said.

She said the school is using a tiered system of communication, so questions and concerns can be brought first to the teachers, then the class administrators and finally to the principal.

For questions specifically about schedule changes, students and parents are asked to go to the student’s guidance counselor first, Sims said.

PAST PRINCIPALS

Kankakee High School’s last long-standing principal was Alvin Brown, who was principal from 1997 to 2006.

All high school principals since then have held the position for one to three years.

Reflecting on Brown’s time in the district, Walters said he was an “extremely effective” principal.

“He was able to manage the building effectively and use the personnel around him to support the functions of the high school,” Walters said. “High schools as large and diverse as Kankakee are challenging because there are so many ‘moving parts.’ Mr. Brown was able to master those moving parts.”

She added that, with 1,500 students, one class is as large as some districts in Illinois, and the freshman class alone is larger than all of KSD 111’s k-3 buildings.

Alvin Brown, 1997 - 2006

Terrance Martin, 2006 - 2008

Sharon Curry, 2008 - 2010

Greg Merrill, 2010 - 2013

Matthew Glen, 2013 - 2014

Rick Johnson, 2014 - 2015

Greg Merrill, 2015 - 2016

George Harris, 2016-2019

Shari Demotrowicz, 2019 - 2021

Vernita Sims, 2021 - present

<em>Information provided by KSD111</em>