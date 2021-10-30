BBCHS student protesters look to form advocacy group, change school culture

<em>Editor's Note: This story has been updated to include the name of the student who initiated the advocacy organization in the works at BBCHS.</em>

BRADLEY — It has been more than a month since students stood outside Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School on the morning of Sept. 17 to protest their school’s handling of reports of alleged sexual harassment and sexual assault.

This week, the Daily Journal spoke with a student organizer of the protests who said the students’ activism and work to change their school is not finished.

Lynnia Smith, a freshman who posted her friend’s petition online which sparked the Sept. 17 demonstration, said she and her peers have been working to establish a student organization called SCREAM.

She said the organization, which stands for “Stand up, Cry out, Reach out, Eliminate abuse, Allow justice, Make a difference,” will be a student advocacy organization where sexual assault victims can talk about their experiences and be guided on reporting what happened.

BBCHS freshman Madi Winters came up with the concept and goals behind SCREAM, which a group of students are working to make an official organization at school.

“We have had a lot of people say they would like to join,” Smith said.

While school officials have said the two specific reports in the petition were investigated and determined to be unfounded, Smith said there were other instances and concerns that fueled the protest as well.

Smith said their chief concern was that, when reporting these situations [such as a male student groping female students], the teachers don’t always know how to respond, and there doesn’t seem to be any consistency with punishment.

“Usually, students don’t know where to go when reporting something like this,” Smith said. “So they just go to a teacher in maybe the class that it happened or a teacher they trust, and the teacher either says, ‘Sorry, I can’t do anything about that,’ or they’ll say like, ‘Just ignore them; don’t give them attention,’ because they don’t know where to send the students.”

Students were also concerned with “small things that make a big difference,” such as double-standards for girls and boys in the school dress code, she said.

“In our swim unit, boys can wear Speedos or shorts with no shirt and it’s perfectly fine, but when girls wear two pieces, they are told they have to put a shirt on or they can’t swim that day,” she said.

Smith said she was shocked to see so many students joining the protest that morning and supporting their cause. At least 100 stood outside before classes started, and different students joined throughout the day.

“It was just this anger that has built up over the years of not being heard, and this was an opportunity to stand up against it and bring attention to it,” she said.

<strong>STUDENTS SUPPORTED</strong>

Evan Tingley, director of student support services, said that while Sept. 17 was a challenging day in terms of education, he appreciated the efforts of the protesters because it created a sense of urgency around their concerns and the safety of the building.

“As the director of student support, someone whose sole focus is supporting students here, it was really important for me to see how passionate they were about their concerns,” he said. “It really pointed me in the direction of, I need to hear their voices, I need to get more specific about their concerns so that I can be sprung into action a little bit here.”

Tingley said he spent more than an hour standing outside during the protest to ask students questions, make sure everyone was safe, and let them know he was there to talk.

From there, groups of protesters were brought in to meet with administrators and discuss their concerns as early as that afternoon. One group of students has continued to meet weekly to discuss specific long-term goals.

Tingley said he connected students with adults in the building who can help them get their advocacy organization off the ground, such as the counseling director and activities director, and he plans to form a student committee which will provide input when it is time to revise the student handbook every year.

“It’s hard to look through their lens, so if you can get their lens right in the room, I think that’s always a healthy thing to do,” he said.

In addition, the school is working on putting out educational material surrounding sexual harassment and sexual assault definitions, school policy, and the reporting process during Boiler Block, a 35-minute daily student intervention period.

Just this week, Clove Alliance and Hope for Healing presented to about 100 students during health classes and Boiler Block, with plans for a follow-up presentation in the second semester, Tingley said.

The groups presented on the definitions of sexual harassment and sexual assault as well as healthy versus unhealthy relationships and ways to say no. They also shared a list of local resources and said they wanted to work with a student advisory group from BBCHS, he said.

Tingley added that, while the protest was tough to process for both students and school leaders, he feels the impact of the students’ message will end up being a positive thing for BBCHS.

“Ultimately, as an organization, student safety is our priority. If students don’t feel safe here, they can’t learn. That’s both physical safety and emotional safety,” he said. “So it really is our mission to hear our students, make them feel safe, to take action when they are not feeling safe.”