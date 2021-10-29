Kankakee firefighters battle fire at abandoned house

By Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — A fire caused an undetermined amount of damage to an abandoned house in the 500 block of North Industrial Avenue on Thursday, according to fire department officials.

Kankakee Fire Chief Bryan LaRoche said firefighters were dispatched at 2:45 p.m. The fire was extinguished shortly after they arrived.

There were no injuries, according to LaRoche.

The fire remains under investigation, LaRoche said.

