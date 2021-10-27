Governors State to use TRIO grant to start outreach project

UNIVERSITY PARK — Governors State University will be using a $1.1 million U.S. Department of Education TRIO grant to start a project to serve low-income individuals, first-generation college students and people with disabilities as they progress from middle school to post-baccalaureate programs, according to a GSU news release.

More than 800 people from south suburban Kankakee, Will and Cook counties in Illinois, as well as the western portions of Lake County, Indiana, will be served with the five-year grant, with $232,050 per year going to fund the project, according to the release.

The Governors State University Education Opportunity Center will be comprised of a coalition of local and regional schools, social services and community agencies, workforce investment boards, and businesses to lead outreach to adults who need economic and educational guidance, including financial literacy and financial aid counseling, as well as specialized support services, according to the release.

GSU was one of three Chicago area higher education institutions to receive the recent DOE award and will target populations facing increasingly difficult tasks of finding gainful employment in a region experiencing technological, economic, and cultural shifts, according to the release.

A federal outreach program, TRIO is designed to identify and provide services for individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds. It includes eight programs targeted to serve and assist targeted communities, and also includes a training program for directors and staff of TRIO projects.

In the past, popular programs have included Upward Bound, Talent Search, Student Support Services, Educational Opportunity Center, and McNair.

Corey Williams, GSU associate vice president for student affairs and dean of students, who has secured TRIO grants at other institutions, said he considers it a personal victory to bring the program back to GSU, which lost funding in 2011.

“This has been a labor of love for me to help expand resources for our students,’’ Williams said in the release. “These programs will provide access to higher education and change the trajectory of our students’ lives.”

He said the next step is to hire a program director, outreach and English Language Learner (ELL)/GED specialists by the end of the fall semester.