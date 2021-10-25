KCC to host COVID-19 vaccine panel with IDPH assistant director

KANKAKEE — Kankakee Community College will host an online panel discussion Thursday entitled “COVID-19 Vaccines – Myths vs. Facts” featuring Amaal Tokars, assistant director at the Illinois Department of Public Health and KCC biology faculty.

The event will be 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28. It is free and open to the public.

Topics to be discussed include the science behind the vaccines, vaccine myths, and reasons why vaccinations can mount a defense against COVID-19, according to a KCC press release.

Tokars has a master’s degree from Northern Illinois University in the area of systems therapies in the clinical setting. Her doctorate, also from NIU, emphasized her love of organizational learning, social movement, and research methods, as well as a cognate in anthropology.

Tokars is a graduate of the Navy Post Graduate School Executive Leaders Program in California. She has more than 30 years of work experience in behavioral health and approximately 15 years in public health, clinical, policy and research.

Joining Tokars on the panel will be KCC anatomy and physiology professors Jonathan Cohen, D.C., Carrie Jones, Ph.D., and biology professors Kristen Larson and Kenneth Mager.

Those with questions for the panelists to address can email <a href="mailto:ebecvar@kcc.edu" target="_blank">ebecvar@kcc.edu</a>.

Visit <a href="https://kcc-edu.zoom.us/j/82504081959" target="_blank">kcc-edu.zoom.us/j/82504081959</a> to join the session. Phone-in options are available at 815-802-8253.

