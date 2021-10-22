Reaching out to the Hispanic community

KANKAKEE — The recent violence near the Kankakee County Courthouse led Kankakee resident Alex Quezada to want to engage the Hispanic community.

Two Hispanic men died in the shootout, and a third is facing second- degree murder charges.

“We have to do something for the families,” said Quezada, who emigrated to Kankakee with his family in 2001.

Quezada took an English as a Second Language course at St. Teresa Church and earned his GED at Kankakee Community College.

He and his wife, Irma, are the parents of five children who are past and present students of Kankakee School District 111.

“I call Kankakee my home,” Quezada said.

Now 45 years old, Quezada works as director of Hispanic ministry at St. John Paul II Church on the westside of Kankakee, where 50 percent of the parishioners are Hispanic.

He said the time has come to bring the community together and work to end the violence. To that end, he founded Families United of Kankakee (Familias Unidas de Kankakee), which aims to end the patterns of violence and educate Hispanic families.

“We want to deviate from the pattern,” Quezada said, speaking of parents who must work two or three jobs to support their families. This leaves less time to quality time to spend with the family, which Quezada calls “the fabric of the community.”

“We need time to invest in prevention,” he said.

That’s what the Families United of Kankakee aims to do. It will accomplish that goal by focusing on health care, education, parenting, English as a Second Language, addictions, reunification and immigration aid, interacting with police, drug addictions, domestic violence and the rights of workers, Quezada said.

It is looking to meet on the third Saturday of every month from February to November 2022 at the Kankakee Public Library, which is one of 14 local organizations Quezada has reached out to. The sessions will aim to achieve a common good so every person can live and thrive in Kankakee, Quezada said.

“We want these families to feel welcome, to feel incorporated [and] to feel integrated,” he said. “They are afraid. They are afraid to access the services, afraid to ask for help, afraid to make mistakes with the English language and afraid of law enforcement. We must collaborate. Educate the people as well as groups, organizations and others. We need to challenge everyone.”

Quezada said he is hopeful the program will grow annually and will be evaluated to see what direction it should be heading.

“It’s not me,” he said. “It is the public that will succeed.”